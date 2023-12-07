Guerdy Abraira Says Larsa Pippen Failed Her as a Friend

Andy Cohen gets into Larsa Pippen telling the ladies of The Real Housewives of Miami about Guerdy Abraira’s cancer diagnosis and then questioning it. Guerdy sarcastically responds to the events playing out on the show, saying everyone needs to give Larsa a break while shadily apologizing for not giving Larsa a safe space to react properly to her health. She goes on to insist that she didn’t misconstrue Larsa’s intentions and explains that she wanted to start anew with Larsa, but unfortunately Larsa failed her as a friend and lost her trust.

