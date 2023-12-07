Guerdy Abraira Weighs in on Alexa Nepola Bringing Up Divorce

During the After Show, Guerdy Abraira from The Real Housewives of Miami says Alexia Nepola was just being proactive when she said she and Todd Nepola were not headed for divorce after he skipped her party because she wanted to get ahead of what people were thinking. Geurdy personally believes and hopes that Todd and Alexia’s marriage is okay. Also, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley says Erika Jayne didn’t mean to embarrass Sutton Stracke in front of the man from Magic Mike on purpose because the timing would have been impossible to orchestrate.

