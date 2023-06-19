Guernsey competition law freeze plea in telecoms takeover bid

The merger will result in up to £48m being invested in a new, innovative mobile network which will include 5G services, according to Sure

Guernsey's Economic Development Committee is looking to get the backing of deputies to suspend competition law.

The change would make it possible for Airtel-Vodaphone to leave the market as part of Sure's deal to buy the company.

Bharti Global Limited and Sure reached an agreement last October for Sure to acquire 100% of Airtel-Vodafone in the Channel Islands.

If approved, the proposals, set to be lodged on Monday, could mean existing Airtel customers are offered new deals.

The change is being sought because all acquisitions of companies with turnovers of more than £2m need regulatory approval as standard to prevent the creation of monopolies that damage the consumer.

Sure said the deal, if it went through, would mean faster speeds, wider coverage, and better value for money.

The company said the merger would result in up to £48m being invested in a new, innovative mobile network, which would include 5G services.

A source close to the Economic Development Committee said current Airtel customers would be offered three-year contracts with Sure, if the committee's proposals were approved by deputies.

The proposal could be voted on as early as Wednesday at the scheduled States meeting if deputies and the presiding officer allow.

