Guernsey County Board of DD will rehab building and start business with $96K

CAMBRIDGE − The Guernsey County Board of Developmental Disabilities has been awarded $96,536, which is will use to refurbish a building and start a business.

The funding is from the American Rescue Plan Act, Community-Based Services and the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities. The money will be used to renovate the former Shafer building in downtown Cambridge so that the storefront is fully accessible. The building, which was recently purchased by the board through the county commissioners, will house a paint and pottery business similar to Art and Clay on Main in Lancaster.

“The paint and pottery business will employ individuals with developmental disabilities in a creative retail atmosphere, in the heart of our community. People served by the board of DD will work alongside their peers without disabilities, to bring joy and creativity to Guernsey County,” said GCBDD Superintendent Kellie Brown.

The former Shafer Insurance building on Wheeling Avenue. The building will house a “paint and pottery” business that will be an inclusive workplace for people with and without disabilities.

The funding also will allow the store to include a fully accessible restroom with a universal adult changing table, which will be open to both patrons of the store and people attending events in downtown Cambridge.

A fully accessible paint and wash station is also part of the ARPA funding. The station will allow individuals who use a wheelchair for mobility and/or have limited use of their left or right hands to have independent access. The station will be equipped with left and right-hand dispensing and plumbing fixtures.

Once the business is open, the public will be able to choose from a variety of pottery pieces — plates, cups, figurines, and décor items — to paint and decorate. The pieces will be overglazed and fired by staff and can then be picked up once completed. The store will also offer options for special events and parties.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Inclusive pottery business to open on Cambridge's Wheeling Avenue