Guernsey County commissioners approve road use agreements for pipeline projects

CAMBRIDGE − The Guernsey County commissioners recently approved two roadway use and maintenance agreements for pipeline construction projects.

The first agreement is with EAP Ohio for the site/pad named Bass GY CEN in Center Township. The operator wants to use a 0.93 mile section of County Road 40 (Old National Road) beginning at the intersection with U.S. 40 and ending at the intersection of County Road 53, as well as 1.44 miles beginning at the intersection of County Road 53 and County Road 450 and ending at the intersection of Striped Bass GY CEN lease road.

The second agreement is with Ohio Gathering Company LLC, for entering and exiting a site/pad named Sugert located in Center Township. The company will use a 0.28 section of County Road 450 (Old National Road) and a 1.83 mile section of County Road 57.

Commissioners also meet with Karla Kerns from the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office Dog Shelter and Sheriff Jeff Paden and Birgit Jackson with Pound Partners to discuss the Pound Partners contract. Jackson said Pound Partners started in 2003 and the last few years has only assisted financially on the spay and neuter program. Her goal this year is to get the board to help more with the needs of the shelter.

Pound Partners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to help homeless and needy dogs in the county. Jackson said the program is operating on a donation and no fundraisers have been planned at this time.

Kerns said an estimated 200 dogs were spayed or neutered in 2023 and that the dog shelter then reimburses the fund at $50 per spay/neuter.

In other business, the commissioners approved:

The renewal of the 2024 Guernsey County Mowing With Quick Mow, Inc., 11671 State Route 39, Millersburg for $105,034.64 that will include two swipes each to begin approximately June 14 and Sept. 20 respectively.

Out-of-state travel for Kaci Cole and Nicole Stillion from Guernsey County Children Services to travel to Jupiter, Florida to view placement facilities for placing a child in Guernsey County Children Services custody.

A rescinding of a portion of the Aug. 11, 2022 resolution about the Eighth Street Road Bridge project and the Ideal Road Bridge project and reallocate the $450,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the Oil/Gas Paving-Pennyroyal (County Road 95) project.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Guernsey commissioners OK road use agreements for pipeline projects