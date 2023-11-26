Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency hosts SKYWARN training

CAMBRIDGE − The Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency recently hosted a SKYWARN training with meteorologist Jason Frazier from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

Rusty Roberts

A brief history of the county’s involvement with the National Weather Service was given by Rusty Roberts, deputy director of the Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency. He pointed out that the first application for StormReady was certified on Oct. 12, 2018. During that time the agency was under the direction of Gerry Beckner.

The process was completed by Alexis Highman, who was doing her internship with the National Weather Service. She is a graduate of Ohio State University and is a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in the Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center.

The most recent application with the National Weather Service was approved on April 25, 2023. Former EMA director, Amy McCance, along with Roberts worked on the certification.

The National Service established SKYWARN with partner organizations. SKYWARN is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service. Several residents from surrounding counties participated in the training.

Following the program, Rusty Roberts was named the 2023 WeatherReady National Ambassador of the Year for the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. He was recognized for his efforts in promoting weather safety and StormReady to the citizens of Guernsey County.

