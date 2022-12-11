Guernsey County job market holding steady, looking favorable for 2023

The area's largest employers include Detroit Diesel (which is currently running three shifts), AMG Vanadium, and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. All are hiring for various positions.

With a nationwide shortage of workers, and seemingly every company posting help wanted ads, how do Guernsey County and the businesses that serve this community stack up?

The October 2021 unemployment rate was 4.4% in Guernsey County. This year, October data shows an unemployment rate of 4.5%. That number shows a small increase from September when it was at 4.1%. This time of year, a jump like this is normal when you factor in seasonal jobs and layoffs, according to officials. Construction workers and road workers account for some of that increase, as companies typically wait until spring to resume those positions and projects.

"We typically do not see the highs and lows of layoffs and hiring that maybe other communities do. The last significant layoff in Guernsey County was around 2010," according to Sue Sikora at Guernsey County Job and Family Services (JFS). She attributes this to many factors, including Guernsey County's prime location between two major interstates, a strong product-based manufacturing industry, a strong health care base, and a growing hospitality industry.

While the actual unemployment rate of 4.5% is what is being reported, Sikora said it is important to note that the number can be deceiving. The rate only counts the active job seekers and not those who have left the workforce for various reasons.

"In Guernsey County, we estimate we have 17,700 people that we would consider eligible to work out of a population of roughly 39,000. Of those 17,700 people, 16,900 are actually working. When we think about 800 unemployed people, it's not bad" Sikora said. People who are not eligible to receive unemployment are not accounted for in the estimated eligible workforce number.

The area's largest employers Detroit Diesel (which is currently running three shifts), AMG Vanadium, and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center − all of which are hiring for various positions. According to census data, the population rates for southeastern Ohio show a steady decline over recent years, which vastly affects the available workforce. People are moving out of Guernsey County to bigger, more metropolitan areas. "We have more job posts than we have people available to work" Sikora added.

Part of that desire to move comes from larger areas being able to offer more money and local amenities to prospective applicants. The opening of Amazon warehouses and the Intel plant coming to Licking County are the types of things that tend to draw more people away from the area.

Metropolitan areas and those with bigger retail corporations often see a drop in their unemployment rates around the holiday season due to an uptick in retail work. In contrast to what larger communities see, the retail aspect of holiday employment tends to not affect local statistics. "The retail work that you do see in Guernsey County tends to be part-time through the first of January, but it's not enough to make any kind of significant impact on our unemployment rate," Sikora said.

One of the factors that local employers deal with is having to recruit regionally. Employers are looking outside of the area to draw in workers, mainly due to a lack of workforce and applicants. The positive side of that is employers are being forced to become competitive with wages, insurance packages, and amenities.

While regionally wages increased during the pandemic, with various perks being offered and remote positions abounding, those numbers have since leveled off.

"Hiring is expensive. Younger job seekers today are really looking for that work-life balance. They want satisfaction out of their job, they want to be respected and appreciated by their employers and they want perks," Sikora added.

Social media campaigns have been instrumental for Guernsey County JFS in getting the word out about hiring opportunities in the area. Another benefit available to Guernsey County residents is training funded by JFS. Those falling under the federal poverty guidelines can reach out and inquire about receiving training and possible financial assistance for education to go back into the workforce or enter a new industry for the first time.

Those looking for work can find current openings at www.ohiomeanjobs.com. Jobs are posted daily and cover a large region. The grouping that includes Guernsey County covers a wide area, spanning 25 counties, including Ross, Scioto, Belmont, and Carroll counties. In October alone there were 13,72 jobs posted in southeast Ohio, with roughly 50 of those being listed here in Guernsey County. Sikora noted, "We all have similar demographics and similar industries. Southeast Ohio is predominately a manufacturing, blue-collar type industrial area and that is reflected in the numbers."

As residents deal with inflation and the rising cost of living, the outlook may look grim for the upcoming year, but that's not the case. That's not what the numbers are showing. "We have remained solid with our unemployment rate, even this time of year. When other counties are seeing rates go up, our rate will probably stay where it is throughout the holidays and throughout the winter. Wages are strong and healthy in our community and I think Guernsey County is sitting well for 2023," Sikora said.

Those looking for employment opportunities are encouraged to reach out to Guernsey County Job and Family Services and to visit the www.ohiomeansjob.com website.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Local job market holding steady, looking favorable for 2023