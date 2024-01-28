Guernsey County man charged after deadly assault of 73-year-old

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 58-year-old man could face murder charges after being arrested in connection to a fatal assault in Guernsey County.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house in Byesville after 10 p.m. on Jan. 20 after reports a man physically assaulted an elderly man. When authorities arrived they found a 73-year-old man who had been beaten.

Jury selection for Jason Meade trial to officially start on Monday

The suspect, 58-year-old Bob Dailey, was detained at the scene while the victim was taken to Southeastern Ohio Medical Center. While Daily was charged with felonious assault in Cambridge Municipal Court, detectives learned the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for further treatment.

On Thursday, the victim died as a result of his injuries with detectives requesting Daily be charged with murder in addition to his felonious assault charge. He was given a $100,000 bond with no 10% payment permitted. The request for a murder charge will be brought to a grand jury for consideration.

He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Feb. 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.