Guernsey County sheriff: Senecaville man charged with rape, gross sexual imposition

CAMBRIDGE − A Senecaville man has been charged with one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden, Gary Dennis Berentz, 54, was charged on Feb. 7, after the sheriff's office investigations division began looking into a complaint involving a 16-year-old female.

Berentz remains in the county jail on a $150,000 bone with no 10% allowed.

Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

Paden said further charges are expected to be presented to a grand jury for consideration stemming from the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Guernsey County sheriff: Man charged rape, gross sexual imposition