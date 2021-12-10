Guernsey County Sheriff's Office seeing counterfeit prescription tablets

Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center recently released a public safety bulletin alerting Ohioans that counterfeit or fake prescription tablets that look like alprazolam (Xanax) and oxycodone (Oxycontin) are being sold in Ohio.

These dangerous counterfeits contain fentanyl, a powerful drug that can kill, and other contents that could cause death, and they have been seized by law enforcement right here in Guernsey County.

"We have seen those here," said Guernsey County Sheriff's Major Jeremy Wilkinson. "Especially the Xanax, which were actually just pure pressed fentanyl."

The sheriff's office has reportedly seized approximately 800 counterfeit tablets this year, according to Wilkinson.

The number and letter markings, colors, and scoring lines on the fake pills look identical to the real/legitimate pills. It is nearly impossible to tell the difference with the naked eye.

"People with addictions or individuals who buy medication off the street need to be extremely careful, because those tablets may not be what they think they are buying," cautioned Wilkinson.

A detective with the Cambridge Police Department said the agency has not come into contact many of the counterfeit tablets this year.

Authorities with Columbus Division of Police Crime Lab, Lake County Crime Lab, Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Drug Chemistry Unit, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Crime Lab have all reported to ONIC an increase in the submission and sophistication of counterfeit pills containing deadly substances over the past year, a time period coinciding with a national increase in fatal overdoses.

“Because of the potential lethality of these counterfeit pills, the ONIC issued this bulletin to raise awareness about the dangers of the drugs,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Analysts have found that traffickers are using the ‘dark web’ hidden websites and person-to-person sales to sell these counterfeit pills.”

It is never safe to take a tablet or any prescription medication that is not from a licensed healthcare provider. Fake tablets are not being given out by licensed healthcare providers.

Signs tablets could be fake:

The tablets do not come from a licensed healthcare provider.

The tablets are not in prescription packaging (such as a labeled pill bottle).

The tablets are being sold individually or in unusually small quantities.

The tablets are being sold in unusually large quantities.

The following symptoms could be a sign someone has taken a high dose of fentanyl or another opioid:

Unresponsiveness/being unconscious or passed out.

Not breathing or slow breathing.

Lips and nails turning the wrong color.

Choking or coughing.

Cold or clammy skin.

Pupils in the eyes are extremely small.

Dizziness or disorientation.

If you believe you or someone else is in immediate danger from ingesting a counterfeit pill, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding suspected counterfeit prescription tablets should contact the sheriff's office, 740-439-4455, or police department, 740-439-4431.

