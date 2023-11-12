Guernsey dog owners asked to control pets and pick up their waste

Dog owners who fail to pick up after their pet risk a £100 fine

Dog owners in Guernsey have been reminded by the States to keep pets under control and pick up their waste.

Dogs are not permitted on Lihou causeway or Lihou Island and islanders are urged to honour the voluntary dog ban at the Richmond end of Vazon.

The States said picking up dog waste was "particularly important" when near agricultural land, as dog faeces could carry diseases for livestock.

Dog owners should remove faeces on cliff paths, beaches, pavements, walkways and other public land and use dog waste bags and bins, it added.

'Dogs chasing birds'

Julia Henney, senior natural environment officer, said the dog ban at Richmond was for wintering and wading birds.

Ms Henney said: "Unfortunately, these birds are particularly vulnerable to disturbance and we have seen steep declines in their populations.

"The main source of disturbance at Richmond is that caused by dogs chasing and putting birds to flight causing them to expend energy reserves which they need to get through the harder winter months."

She added: "It's with this in mind that we ask that dog owners refrain from walking their dogs on the Richmond end of Vazon to try and alleviate some of the pressures on the birds and hopefully allow those populations to recuperate."

Lihou and the surrounding area is a Ramsar site, a wetland of international importance.

