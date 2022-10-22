Guernsey and France discuss Brexit and Covid in meetings

Subjects discussed included Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and the environment

Senior politicians from Guernsey have attended a series of meetings in France to discuss joint working and matters affecting communities on both sides.

Subjects discussed included Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

The States said Guernsey representatives met with the Ille et Vilaine departmental council and Brittany's regional council last week.

They also attended annual political summit with Normandy's regional council and departmental council of La Manche.

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq of the Policy & Resources Committee - which has responsibility for external affairs - said the meetings gave both sides a chance to discuss "the wider issues that are affecting all of us".

He said they included the impact of Brexit on travel and trade, and how climate change is impacting coastal environments.

"We were able to step back and look objectively at the impact that Brexit and the Covid pandemic has had on the travel links, as well as the economic and social relationships," he added.

