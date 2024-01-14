Guernsey fund opens to aid tree recovery after Storm Ciarán

More than 70 trees fell across the island during the storm

Funding is available to Guernsey landowners looking to repair the "devastation" wrought by Storm Ciarán.

The Nature Commission has invited those who own land accessible to the public to apply for cash from the Storm Recovery Fund.

The commission said funding was available for woodland management projects, including tree planting.

The storm in November 2023 featured gale force winds which downed more than 70 trees.

Forcing school closures and leading to police fielding 281 calls, it prompted a huge-clear up operation.

The States of Guernsey provided £15,000 for the Storm Ciarán Recovery Fund, while a corporate donor's contribution helped bolster the pot to £35,000, the commission said.

Angela Salmon, from the commission that aims to "facilitate a shared voice for nature" from the States, charities, voluntary organisations, businesses and the community, said she hoped "many landowners" would apply.

She said the fund would help the natural environment "recover after the devastation caused by Storm Ciarán".

Jim Robinson, director of natural environment at the States of Guernsey, added: 'We appreciate how much our trees and woodland mean to islanders and recognise the health and biodiversity benefits that they provide."

The application deadline is 18 February.

Projects will need to be completed by the end of March 2025.

The Nature Commission said it acted as a "hub of collaboration" connecting the States, third sector, business and the community - "facilitating a shared voice for nature".

