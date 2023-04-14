Guernsey household recycling rate falls below 70% target

The tonnage of recycling from kerbside collections was down 11% compared to 2021, but up 11% up on 2019, which the reports suggests reflects more time spent at home due to Covid restrictions

Guernsey's household recycling rate fell under its 70% target for the first time since the current recycling and waste system was put in place in 2019.

The annual rate is the total materials reused, recycled or composted, as a proportion of overall waste.

Last year the rate was 68%, down from 71% in 2021, 72% in 2020 and a high of 73% in 2019.

A States report found less garden waste and more waste being dropped off at Longue Hougue was behind the drop.

The Annual Waste Management report said in 2022 there was a 14% drop in garden waste and a 23% increase in general waste taken to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre.

The amount of green waste sent for composting fell by more than 1,000 tonnes from 11,363 in 2021 to 10,049 in 2022

It said these two changes alone contributed a 2.6% point reduction in the headline rate, compared to 2021.

The report said when green waste was excluded the tonnage of material reused or recycled was in line with 2019.

In 2022, out of 24,158 tonnes of waste generated, 16,493 tonnes was reused, recycled or composted.

The commercial recycling rate for last year was 54%, 1% up on 2021, with 21,635 tonnes recycled or composted from 40,265 tonnes.

