Guernsey jobseekers offered new care training scheme

The scheme is a "wonderful opportunity" to work in social care, an official said

Jobseekers are being offered the opportunity to earn a care training certificate as part of a States-sponsored scheme.

Those looking for either part or full-time employment can apply to join the free seven-week course, the States of Guernsey said.

It is being offered through a scheme set up by Health and Social Care and Employment and Social Security called Pathway to Caring.

The free course will begin on 9 April.

There are no specific requirements in terms of educational background but applicants will be asked to undergo an enhanced DBS check.

Elaine Burgess, director of care delivery, said the course was a "wonderful opportunity" to work in the care sector.

"It is anticipated that candidates who pass the qualification will be able to access flexible employment options and future training," she said.

"If this new course is successful, the aim is to run further courses and provide placements across the whole care sector."

