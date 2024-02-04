Guernsey Nazi bunkers to open to public with new funding

A World War Two bunker created under a mill by the Nazis could open to the public.

Festung Guernsey has been awarded a grant from the Tourism Development Fund for work at Vale Mill.

Built in 1770, it operated as a flour windmill until the occupation in 1940, when its northerly position saw it used as an observation tower to keep watch over the sea.

The group also hope to open the bunkers at Fort Houmet by the end of the year.

Work in the mill had uncovered the documented bunker, but it unexpectedly was found to have thick concrete walls and ceiling, along with a floor of concrete about 3ft (0.9m) deep.

Paul Bourgaize from Festung Guernsey said: "We did a bit of test to get our dimensions. We are in the process of getting a planning application ready. One of our proposals will be to open both entrances.

"We will make them safe with fencing and doors. That way the public can then see the interior and see how it functioned."

The bunker at Vale Mill was much larger than the developers expected it to be

Mr Bourgaize said German armed forces were conscience about water supplies when they used the bunkers: "This bunker would have had a drill and a pump inside so it would be able to fill up its own tank and then from there, it would disperse to the various bunkers."

He also said the team has had a "few surprises" in the last year as they worked at Vale Mill.

The original structure was built in 1770 out of wood, before being rebuilt in granite 84 years later.

During WW2 the occupying forces built three extra storeys on it using reinforced concrete, which the States of Guernsey began removing after the war.

The cost of that process meant it was never completed and two of the Occupation-era floors remain.

