Guernsey no flushing plea after clothes block drains

People in Guernsey have been urged to stop flushing away their clothes after blockages in the island's sewers.

Nappies, wipes and clothing have all been causing blockages say States of Guernsey officials.

The States Property Unit, which manages 23 public toilets around the island, said that some of the items they remove from drains were "unbelievable".

It is backing a campaign called Unblocktober to stop inappropriate flushing.

"In October alone, some blockages have been the result of flushed clothing," said a spokesperson for the unit.

"These blockages render the toilets unusable, and means we have to spend time, effort and money clearing them."

A Guernsey Water spokesperson said: "It is easy to think 'out of sight, out of mind', but nothing could be further from the truth.

"Once you put something down the drain that shouldn't be there, it doesn't disappear, or break down."

Belle Grave Wastewater Centre removes 1.6 tonnes of waste every week, at a cost of £1,120, they pointed out.

"If you are less lucky, you could create a blockage in your own drains, or in the main sewer network, where it has the potential to cause the back up of sewage into your home, sewer flooding and public disruption," they said.

They also advised that fats, oils and greases should not be poured down the drain, as they can solidify and clog the pipes.

"If in doubt, leave it out," they added.

They suggested some ways to dispose of these substances properly, such as wiping out pans with kitchen paper and placing it in the black food waste caddy, or taking large quantities of vegetable oil to the Longue Hougue Household Waste and Recycling Centre.

