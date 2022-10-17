Guernsey push to ensure only correct items are recycled

Recycle Week, running from 17 to 23 October, was set up to educate people about recycling

Guernsey residents are being reminded to put only the correct materials in their recycling as part of a campaign.

The States said Recycle Week, from 17 to 23 October, aimed to give people real answers to their questions.

The campaign - started in the UK - shows how recycling can save energy, reduce carbon emissions, and preserve resources, the States said.

Guernsey Waste recycling officer, Tina Norman-Ross said the island had "a great track record" with recycling.

She said: ''The island has a great track record as far as recycling goes, but by getting our recycling right we can also have a greater impact.

"One wrong item in the recycling bin from each of us could make a whole lorry load unrecyclable.''

'Not just quantity'

The States said a recent local study into contamination showed the biggest concern was in blue bags, because of food containers not being emptied properly or not being rinsed out.

It said that had caused issues for the households themselves, as well as the staff who subsequently sort the items by hand.

Mrs Norman-Ross said: ''One message that has always been important to us is that with recycling, it's not just about quantity.

"Quality also counts, and because islanders have been so good in the past, we've always been able to secure markets for our materials.''

She said the States was not planning any large events over the week, but it would have information going out through its social media channels with tips and hints, as well as inviting islanders to share theirs.

