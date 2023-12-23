Guernsey Registry extends online portal

The registry allows a range of organisations to be registered in Guernsey as required under legislation

Guernsey Registry has extended its online portal to cover the registers for companies, foundations, limited partnerships, and limited liability partnerships.

This is the second stage of an IT upgrade that started in December 2022 with the registers for charities and non-profit organisations.

The States said the registry's previous IT system needed replacing as it was more than 10 years old and struggled to handle modern technological and regulatory requirements.

The new system includes modern security features to protect data held by the registry.

The registry is offering online and in-person training sessions on the new portal until the end of February 2024.

Users can pre-register for training on the website.

The States said users intending to submit filings will need to be authorised, and recommended this was done by 12 January.

Registrar Helen Gains said: "This new IT system demonstrates our commitment to being a registry of choice in terms of meeting our customer needs and expectations, whilst ensuring data security and the integrity of the registers."

