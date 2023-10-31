Guernsey residents warned about data roaming charges

Islanders are being warned about running up unexpected data roaming charges while travelling abroad.

The Guernsey Competition and Regulatory Authority (GCRA) is urging travellers to check their mobile phone contracts when heading off the island.

Many mobile network providers impose high fees for data usage while abroad.

The GCRA said it was crucial consumers check their data roaming settings and consider buying a different SIM card before leaving Guernsey.

The competition watchdog said there are five steps users can take to help avoid unexpected charges:

Check data roaming settings

Use Wi-Fi networks

Disable background app refresh and Wi-Fi assist

Monitor data usage

Contact your provider for advice

It added that users hit with high bills after travelling, should "get in touch with their network provider and seek clarification and potentially negotiate any disputed charges".

The GCRA said its decision to alert consumers to the potential problems followed a recent complaint by a customer of a local mobile network provider, which has since been resolved.

