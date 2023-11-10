Guernsey states members fail to decide on education funding

The States will reconvene on 22 November

States members have been unable to make a decision on funding for the education committee's post-16 plans.

A debate on the budget was adjourned on Thursday before a vote could be taken on a proposal to tax businesses more to fund about £100m of borrowing.

The money, if approved, would be used to fund Education, Sport and Culture's (ESC) plans for a new post-16 campus.

ESC President Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said without funding, her committee would not be able to progress plans.

She said she was disappointed "students have been left in limbo".

Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller proposed a way to fund the borrowing ESC wanted to move forward with its project through a new "corporate levy".

The proposal was criticised by some States members, including Deputy Yvonne Burford, who said she was not willing to support borrowing without proper funding in place.

During debate on Guernsey's budget for 2024 deputies approved a few proposals in principle, including a move to delay the introduction of new property taxes for derelict greenhouses and unoccupied buildings until at least 2025.

A move to make people who earnt more than £80,000 pay more income tax was thrown out, and plans to reduce the proposed increase to property taxes were also rejected.

One proposal that did get the support of deputies however was for higher taxes on the owners of highly polluting vehicles.

The proposal will only come into force if the final propositions in the budget for 2024 are approved.

The States will reconvene on 22 November.

