Jaimie A. Tuchman Joins Guess & Co. With Over A Decade Of Experience As Corporate Lawyer, Regulatory Lawyer And Litigator

Topeka, Kansas --News Direct-- Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation, the premier leader in the revitalization and service of rural communities and neighboring urban areas through technology, real estate, energy, health care and diversified solutions, has named Jaimie A. Tuchman to serve as senior executive vice-president and chief counsel officer of the company. Ms. Tuchman is an experienced lawyer with over a decade of experience. During law school she served as a law clerk for the National Historic Trust for Historic Preservation. She began her career in private practice as a lawyer handling litigation. Ms. Tuchman represented clients in major multi-district litigation related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and advised clients seeking to limit punitive damages. She has handled international litigation and was successful in securing jurisdiction over foreign parties by U.S. courts. As a regulatory affairs attorney, Ms. Tuchman has represented well-known companies including a ride hailing and food delivery service and national insurance companies. She has served as general counsel for a private security firm where she was responsible for developing policies and procedures, advising the executive team, managing a national litigation portfolio, negotiating company agreements and handling all legal affairs.

Ms. Tuchman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Tulane University. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Tulane University Law School. Ms. Tuchman is a licensed lawyer and is a member of the Florida Bar, the Louisiana Bar, the District of Columbia Bar and is admitted to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

As senior executive vice-president and chief counsel officer, Ms. Tuchman oversees all legal matters and legal exposure for Guess & Co. Corporation and contributes to the day to day management of the company as a member of the company's leadership team providing counsel and expertise. Ms. Tuchman leads the company's Office of the Counsel and is responsible for developing and managing the company's in-house legal department to accommodate the company's growth. Her responsibility includes managing legal matters for the company and its subsidiaries across states throughout the U.S. along with the oversight of outside counsel relationships. Ms. Tuchman reports to the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Guess & Co. Corporation.

"We are pleased to welcome Jaimie Tuchman to Guess & Co. as our senior executive vice-president and chief counsel officer, she brings a wealth of invaluable experience to our company," said Jerry D. Guess, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Guess & Co. Corporation. Ms. Tuchman is based in Florida and will oversee and manage multiple offices for the Office of the Counsel and the company's legal department in several states including Florida, North Carolina and Kansas.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is committed to revitalizing and serving rural communities and neighboring urban areas through technology, real estate, energy, and health along with diversified solutions. The company serves clients through multiple client groups and through a nationwide footprint. Guess & Co. Corporation’s principal office is in Topeka, Kansas. The company is a registered U.S. Government contractor and its members hold Top-Secret/SCI Clearances. The company commenced operations in August of 2017.

