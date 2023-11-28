Can you guess which Florida city is No. 2 in the US for people who work from home?

Five Florida cities were among the Top 50 for people who are still working from home at least some of the time, according to a report by Rent.

The report looked at how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the American workplace, reducing the number of people who go into an office every day.

Here are the report's findings.

What is a hybrid worker?

Hybrid employees are those who work from home a few times a week.

The number of people who work from home either full-time or part-time appear here to stay, according to the report.

How many people actually work from home all the time or some days every week?

Working in an office dropped dramatically in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. In some areas, 70 percent to 90 percent of employees worked out of their homes.

By 2022, the largest group of renters surveyed — 39 percent — were hybrid employees who worked from home a few times a week.

Another 31 percent worked from home on a full-time basis.

What hybrid workers are looking for

Hybrid employees are looking for affordable properties, a lower cost of living and co-working spaces.

Rent prices rose 4.77 percent across the United States between 2021 and December 2022, followed by another increase between the end of December 2022 and October 2023, according to Rent.

While the cost of commuting isn't a factor when working from home, employees are looking for a lower cost of living, which considers the price of food, utilities, transportation and health care.

Co-working spaces are locations where people can go for resources and technical support, along with interaction with other hybrid workers. High-speed internet, along with meeting spaces, make co-working locations attractive and provide an alternative to working from coffee shops — or other spots with wifi — and home offices.

5 Florida cities make Top 50 list of best places to live for hybrid workers

Half of the Top 10 cities for hybrid employees are in the South, with five Florida cities in the Top 50.

The top Florida cities on the list are:

No. 2: Orlando, with a total score of 70.12

No. 10: Tampa, with a total score of 59.27

No. 13: Daytona Beach, with a total score of 58.25

No. 30: Tallahassee, with a total score of 47.69

No. 37: Miami, with a total score of 46.76

Orlando ranked No. 2 in US for employees looking to work from home

Hybrid workers currently make up 19.1 percent of Orlando’s population of 309,154, according to Rent.

The city also has 68 co-working spaces, which is just over 1.2 for every 1,000 remote workers. That figure tied with Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the most co-working spaces.

The report said 59,048 people work from home in Orlando.

Tampa comes in at No. 10 in the US for hybrid workers

Just over 25 percent — 25.2 percent — of Tampa’s residents work from home in some capacity.

There are 56 co-working spaces in the city, roughly one for every two remote workers, according to Rent.

The report said 97,537 people work from home in Tampa.

What US cities were the Top 10 cities for hybrid employees?

Green Bay, Wisconsin Orlando Atlanta Rapid City, South Dakota Greenville, South Carolina Savannah, Georgia Minneapolis, Minnesota Everett, Washington Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Tampa

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Work from home jobs Florida: Best places to live full or part time