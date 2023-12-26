The last Hot 'n Now, located in Sturgis, has put a piece of its history in the hands of a collector.

Earlier in the month, Wanda Lesniak, co-owner of the iconic fast food restaurant on South Centerville Road, announced the analog menu sign was being replaced by a digital version. The old sign was auctioned off to benefit Isaiah 117 House, a charity in southwest Michigan that assists with children in foster care transition.

The last remaining analog Hot 'n Now sign, seen here in Sturgis after being decommissioned.

Late last week, Lesniak announced the winning bid was $1,400, after a previous high bidder offering $3,500 "ghosted" her.

The identity of the winner was not released by the restaurant.

Hot 'n Now was a popular Michigan-based fast food company in the 1980s and 1990s, offering 39-cent hamburgers. The restaurant chain eventually shuttered, although the Sturgis location has remained open and is a pop culture destination.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Guess how much the Hot 'n Now sign in Sturgis sold for?