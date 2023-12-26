Guess how much the Hot 'n Now sign in Sturgis sold for?
The last Hot 'n Now, located in Sturgis, has put a piece of its history in the hands of a collector.
Earlier in the month, Wanda Lesniak, co-owner of the iconic fast food restaurant on South Centerville Road, announced the analog menu sign was being replaced by a digital version. The old sign was auctioned off to benefit Isaiah 117 House, a charity in southwest Michigan that assists with children in foster care transition.
Late last week, Lesniak announced the winning bid was $1,400, after a previous high bidder offering $3,500 "ghosted" her.
The identity of the winner was not released by the restaurant.
Hot 'n Now was a popular Michigan-based fast food company in the 1980s and 1990s, offering 39-cent hamburgers. The restaurant chain eventually shuttered, although the Sturgis location has remained open and is a pop culture destination.
