Guess what? Retail industry giants don't always have the best deals online

For many Americans keeping their distance from the mall these days, being forced to do all of your shopping online isn’t much of a downside.

Big digital storefronts like Amazon and Walmart.com have just about everything, so you may never need to visit a second site to finish your list.

The convenience is undeniable — but do the big chains also have the best prices? I decided to do some digging to find out.

I asked the MoneyWise.com editorial team to list the kinds of items they're saving up for, then used a free service that lets you instantly search for better prices at thousands of other online stores.

Here’s what I found out.

Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Capital One Shopping

Amazon

The service is called Capital One Shopping. After setting it up on my laptop (it’s also available as a mobile app), I started browsing for stuff on Amazon as I usually would.

Every time I brought up an item, a notification from Capital One Shopping told me whether I could find it for a better price at another store. I also had the option to compare directly with the prices at other big retailers, like Macy’s.

I assumed Amazon or maybe Walmart would generally be the best option. Most of the time, I was wrong.

Here are some of the savings I found, ranging from $8.34 on a Lego set to $87.44 on an espresso maker.

A few other items I looked at, like a portable blender and a Godzilla Blu-Ray box set, were in fact cheapest at Amazon or Walmart.

But in total, I was able to save $461.24 just by taking 30 seconds to install Capital One Shopping on my browser.

That’s a lot more than I expected; it almost makes me want to actually buy some of this stuff for my coworkers. Almost.

You can save on your holiday shopping, too

Even if you only buy a few select items online, make sure to price-check them first with the help of Capital One Shopping. It’s totally free to use and takes less than a minute to set up.

The service even takes into account things like tax and shipping when determining the best available deal.

As an added bonus, you also can search for coupon codes from a database of millions of users to help you save even more money when you check out.

Last year Capital One Shopping saved its customers over $160 million, and with just a few clicks you can start saving, too.

Don’t just buy from the big chains because it’s easy. Download the app or the browser extension today and stop paying more than you have to for the exact same items.