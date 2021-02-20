Guess what? Retail industry giants don't always have the best deals online

Shane Murphy
Guess what? Retail industry giants don&#39;t always have the best deals online
Guess what? Retail industry giants don't always have the best deals online

For many Americans keeping their distance from the mall these days, being forced to do all of your shopping online isn’t much of a downside.

Big digital storefronts like Amazon and Walmart.com have just about everything, so you may never need to visit a second site to finish your list.

The convenience is undeniable — but do the big chains also have the best prices? I decided to do some digging to find out.

I asked the MoneyWise.com editorial team to list the kinds of items they're saving up for, then used a free service that lets you instantly search for better prices at thousands of other online stores.

Here’s what I found out.

Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Capital One Shopping

Oral B price check
Amazon
Savings found on November 19. Savings may vary. Sample results shown.

The service is called Capital One Shopping. After setting it up on my laptop (it’s also available as a mobile app), I started browsing for stuff on Amazon as I usually would.

Every time I brought up an item, a notification from Capital One Shopping told me whether I could find it for a better price at another store. I also had the option to compare directly with the prices at other big retailers, like Macy’s.

I assumed Amazon or maybe Walmart would generally be the best option. Most of the time, I was wrong.

Here are some of the savings I found, ranging from $8.34 on a Lego set to $87.44 on an espresso maker.

Capital One Shopping savings
MoneyWise

A few other items I looked at, like a portable blender and a Godzilla Blu-Ray box set, were in fact cheapest at Amazon or Walmart.

But in total, I was able to save $461.24 just by taking 30 seconds to install Capital One Shopping on my browser.

That’s a lot more than I expected; it almost makes me want to actually buy some of this stuff for my coworkers. Almost.

You can save on your holiday shopping, too

Excited about savings
fizkes / Shutterstock

Even if you only buy a few select items online, make sure to price-check them first with the help of Capital One Shopping. It’s totally free to use and takes less than a minute to set up.

The service even takes into account things like tax and shipping when determining the best available deal.

As an added bonus, you also can search for coupon codes from a database of millions of users to help you save even more money when you check out.

Last year Capital One Shopping saved its customers over $160 million, and with just a few clicks you can start saving, too.

Don’t just buy from the big chains because it’s easy. Download the app or the browser extension today and stop paying more than you have to for the exact same items.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple TV Plus Releases ‘Physical,’ ‘The Mosquito Coast,’ ‘Lisey’s Story,’ More First Looks

    Apple TV Plus’ adaptation of Paul Theroux’s novel “The Mosquito Coast” will premiere on April 30, while the second season of “Mythic Quest” will launch on May 7. Additionally, three new series, “Physical,” a new 1980s-set dark comedy created by Annie Weisman and starring Rose Byrne; the adaptation of Stephen King’s “Lisey’s Story,” and musical […]

  • China comments on Myanmar military takeover

    China Ministry of Foreign Affairs comments on the coup in Myanmar saying "the current situation is something that China does not wish to see". China had initially not criticised the coup, which Chinese state media described as a "cabinet reshuffle".

  • New This Week: 6 Fresh and Stylish Laundry Rooms (10 photos)

    Calm, uplifting spaces in a home are more important than ever these days. In the laundry room, that means fresh colors, lots of natural light, and details and materials that create a peaceful and inviting atmosphere. See how the following designers nailed that feeling in these six laundry rooms.

  • 10 Impressive Deals Happening on Amazon This Weekend—Including Le Creuset for 41% Off

    Shoppers can save on Lodge and KitchenAid, too.

  • 5,600 Amazon Reviewers Rave About This ‘Handy’ Wireless Charger That Doubles as a Bluetooth Speaker — and It’s on Sale

    Folks working from home call it their “best purchase ever”

  • Florida gov finds political gold in Covid vaccines

    "I'll tell you what, I wouldn't be complaining," DeSantis told critics.

  • Kroger says Seattle's hazard pay law has raised labor costs and is forcing it to close 2 more grocery stores

    "Kroger's bullying tactics will not work because the people of Seattle stand in solidarity with our frontline workers," Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González said.

  • Mars landing team 'awestruck' by photo of descending rover

    The world got its first close-up look at a Mars landing on Friday, as NASA released a stunning picture of its newest rover being lowered onto the dusty red surface. The photo was released less than 24 hours after the Perseverance rover successfully touched down near an ancient river delta, where it will search for signs of ancient life and set aside the most promising rock samples for return to Earth in a decade. NASA equipped the spacecraft with a record 25 cameras and two microphones, many of which were turned on during Thursday’s descent.

  • The Sexiest Movies on Amazon Prime to Stream When You're In the Mood

    From kinda hot to totally NSFW. From Marie Claire

  • The Best Men's Corduroy Pants Are Large and In Charge

    17 hardy, reliable pairs that'll treat your lower half right.

  • The World’s Second-Oldest Person Celebrated Turning 117 With Champagne And Cheese

    She said red wine is one of her secrets to a long life!

  • Elie Saab Couture Spring 2021

    Working under lockdown in explosion-scarred Beirut, the designer conjured a dream world with his most theatrical collection yet.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said COVID Could Get a Whole Lot Worse

    COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are on a downward trend. While this is certainly good news, it doesn’t by any means signify that the United States is out of the woods quite yet. During a Tuesday interview with the Missoulian, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed that there is a good chance cases will rise once again. Read on to find out what he had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci Warns “This Variant Situation is Dominating the Picture”While he acknowledges that cases are dropping, he is concerned that the newest, more transmissible variants could have a devastating impact. “The number of cases is diminishing on a rather steep downward trajectory right now,” Fauci said. “That can turn around and go the wrong direction if we have a predominance of a virus that has a better degree of transmissibility. This variant situation is dominating the picture a bit.”He added that our best hope in combating the virus is via vaccination and public health measures, pointing out that it is “a constant battle of persuasion” to press the value of mask-wearing or vaccine participation on the general public. “But when you have a degree of vaccine hesitancy in the general community — people who are vaccine denialists or skeptical or hesitant — we don’t have any good mechanism to get the general public vaccinated,” he said. “You can do that in schools or hospitals. Elsewhere that’s really a problem.”And, for the vaccine to really be able to work its magic, the majority of the population will need to get it. “The only way we’re going to get our arms around this outbreak — the only way to get enough people vaccinated to establish herd immunity — is if 75 to 80 percent of the country gets vaccinated," he said. "If you have a degree of vaccine hesitancy, that’s not going to happen.”RELATED: If You Feel This, You May Have Already Had COVID, Says Dr. FauciHow to Stay Healthy During This PandemicSo follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • 7 Nude Styling Essentials Everyone Should Have In Their Wardrobe

    Great style starts with these key foundation pieces. From Harper's BAZAAR

  • Paris Hilton Remains the Ultimate Aughts Muse

    undefinedOriginally Appeared on Vogue

  • 38 Odd Jobs That No Longer Exist

    You won't find any of these gigs on today's resumes. From Redbook

  • 7 Household Expenses You Need to Stop Paying For

    It's time to break up with your landline.From Redbook

  • Nordstrom Just Launched a New Section Devoted to Black-Owned Brands

    Shop clothing, beauty products, and everything in between.

  • 15 Dresses to Live Your Best Life at Home

    A house dress is the chicest way to get dressed for those Zoom calls. From Town & Country

  • 13 Best Things to Do in Maui

    Golfers, shoppers, hikers, and expert drivers, here is your paradise.Originally Appeared on Condé Nast Traveler