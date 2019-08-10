Guess who said it: Tucker Carlson or a far-right shooter

It’s not surprising Tucker Carlson doesn’t think white supremacy is a threat to the United States. It’s easy not to notice a problem when the problem is you. Speaking on his show, Carlson called widespread racism a “hoax” and said: “Just like the Russia hoax, it’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power.” Carlson encouraged viewers not to think about racism, saying that “every minute you’re angry about race is a minute you’re not thinking about class, which is of course the real divide in this country”.

If I were Tucker Carlson, I wouldn’t want people to think about racism either. If they did, they might start to notice that Carlson’s rhetoric about non-white people has long been virtually identical to that of white supremacist terrorists in New Zealand and El Paso. Here, for example, is a passage from Carlson’s most recent book, on the topic of why “diversity” makes us weaker:

When confronted or pressed for details, [proponents of diversity] retreat into a familiar platitude, which they repeat like a zen koan: diversity is our strength. But is diversity our strength? The less we have in common, the stronger we are? Is that true of families? Is it true in neighborhoods or businesses? Of course not. Then why is it true of America? Nobody knows. Nobody’s even allowed to ask the question.

And here is an excerpt from the manifesto issued by the man who killed 51 people in a New Zealand mosque:

Why is diversity said to be our greatest strength? Does anyone even ask why? It is spoken like a mantra and repeated ad infinitum … But no one ever seems to give a reason why. What gives a nation strength? And how does diversity increase that strength? What part of diversity causes this increase in strength? No one can give an answer.

Likewise, the El Paso killer spoke of the need to combat Hispanic “invasion” of Texas. (Not realizing, apparently, that “El Paso” has been Hispanic since the 1500s. Next the white nationalists will be complaining about people speaking Spanish in Los Angeles or New Mexico.) The same “invasion” rhetoric comes out of Carlson’s mouth on his show, where he spreads phony crime statistics designed to terrify people about immigrant populations.

Carlson has made it clear that he thinks having more members of non-white racial groups is bad. In his book he writes:

Thanks to mass immigration, America has experienced greater demographic change in the last few decades than any other country in history has undergone during peacetime. If you grew up in America, suddenly nothing looks the same. Your neighbors are different. So is the landscape and the customs and very often the languages you hear on the street. You may not recognize your own hometown. Human beings aren’t wired for that. [W]e are told these changes are entirely good. We must celebrate the fact that a nation that was overwhelmingly European, Christian, and English-speaking fifty years ago has become a place with no ethnic majority, immense religious pluralism, and no universally shared culture or language.

Most conservatives don’t dare speak overtly about the need to maintain a white “ethnic majority”. Carlson is different. He wants to make sure the country “looks the same”, meaning that it doesn’t have too many brown people in it. After all, “human beings aren’t wired for that”. It’s talking points like these, which directly echo Richard Spencer’s call for a white ethno-state, that make Carlson the darling of neo-Nazis. The Daily Stormer has called him “literally our greatest ally” and David Duke has said: “God bless Tucker Carlson.”

Carlson has developed a dangerous ideological brew that combines economic populism with white nationalism. (A kind of “national socialism”, if you will.) Notice that in his original comments, he talks about the need to focus on “class”.

He comments that “workers of all races” have more in common with each other than they do with the rich, and believes talk of white supremacy is designed to keep them from getting “unauthorized ideas about economics”. In fact, on economic issues Carlson often sounds very close to Berne Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, condemning giant predatory companies like Amazon and skewering free-market dogma.