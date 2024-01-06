Guess which state has the most people moving away? You're close.

Contemplating moving out of New Jersey?

United Van Lines, a moving service company, released findings from its annual National Movers Study that specifies where and why Americans are relocating.

The study tracks the company's state-to-state migration patterns from their customers data which revealed residents are moving eastbound and southbound to less expensive areas with comparable amenities to larger metropolitans.

According to the report, 65% of New Jersey moves were outbound. The Garden State had the most residents move away. This is New Jersey's sixth consecutive year topping the list.

New Jersey primary reason for outbound moves:

• Retirement 27%• Health 4%• Family 21.4%• Lifestyle 14%• Job 16.40%• Cost 4.50%

"We are continuing to see the trend that Americans are moving to more affordable, lower-density areas across the country, with many heading to Southern states," said Eily Cummings, United Van Lines vice president of corporate communications. "Movers are also becoming more strategic with their planning, as relocation continues to be driven by factors such as the price of housing, regional climates, urban planning and job growth."

The top outbound states for 2023:

• New Jersey; 65%• Illinois; 61%• North Dakota; 61%• New York; 60%• Michigan; 58%• California; 58%• Massachusetts; 56.6• Kansas; 55%

Zillow Senior Economist Orphe Divounguy examined the relationship between the United Van Lines data and the current housing market, which revealed affordability is the most significant consideration for home buyers and sellers planning to relocate the release stated.

The inbound states for 2023 are Vermont, Washington, D.C., South Carolina, Arkansas, Rhode Island, North Carolina, South Dakota, Alabama, New Mexico, and West Virginia. See the full report here.

