'Guess What?' Stephen Colbert Has News For 'Divorce' Fiend Marjorie Taylor Greene

373
Ed Mazza
·1 min read

Stephen Colbert spotted some glaring flaws in the “national divorce” plan being pushed by far-right conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Greene, a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), wants blue states and red states to separate. She claimed “the last thing” she wants is a civil war, but insisted “it’s going that direction.”

“Because you’re pushing it that direction!” Colbert fired back. “You’re the chief spokesperson for civil war. This is like Sir Mix-a-Lot saying, ‘The last thing my anaconda wants is buns, hons ― but it’s going that direction.’”

Greene, who last year spoke at a white nationalist event, also wants red states to be able to block Democrats from voting if they move there for a period of time.

“Guess what?” she said. “Maybe you don’t get to vote for five years.”

“Guess what?” Colbert replied. “First of all, that’s the most unconstitutional idea I’ve ever heard. Second, how would you identify Democratic voters? ‘We’ve got an NPR tote bag waiting in line... uh-oh! Gluten-free muffin, 11 o’clock! Gluten-free muffin, move move move!’”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Colbert Dismantles Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Secessionist Fantasies

    CBSRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling for a “national divorce” between red states and blue states in America and Stephen Colbert is not impressed with her logic.“Everyone I talk to says this,” Greene tweeted this week, to which the Late Show host replied, “Yes, everyone I talk to says this: me, my gun, the crazy screaming lady in the mirror who never stops crying—someone should take away her gun.”And while it “sounds like Greene is advocating for states to secede from the union,” Colb

  • Fox News Anchor Gives Co-Host A Blunt Fact-Check On Live TV

    The anchor weighed in on her co-host's comments about Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) ahead of his Iowa speech.

  • Ex-Bush Aide: This Common Hot Take On Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Huge Mistake

    Peter Wehner made a worrying prediction about what's to come from the "crazed" Georgia Republican.

  • Dems consider break with tradition to get Biden more judges

    Even as Democrats celebrated the 100th judicial confirmation of Joe Biden's presidency, they are clamoring for more — and some are flirting with ending a century-long Senate practice to help make it happen. The rising friction over what in Washington parlance is known as the “blue slip” is creating tensions on the Senate panel that handles judicial nominations and prompting stern warnings from Republicans about a dangerous escalation in the partisanship that already dominates the judicial confirmation process. The clash over Senate procedure could have major ramifications for Biden as he seeks to fill as many court vacancies as possible during the final two years of his term.

  • Former Arizona AG sat on records refuting election fraud

    Arizona's former attorney general suppressed findings by his investigators who concluded there was no basis for allegations that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud, according to documents released Wednesday by his successor. Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes, who took office last month, said the records show the 2020 election “was conducted fairly and accurately by election officials.” Previous Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, never released a March 2022 summary of investigative findings, which ruled out most of the fraud claims spread by allies and supporters of former President Donald Trump.

  • Sylvester Stallone Offers A Brutal Review Of 'Trump Water' In Resurfaced Clip

    The "Rocky" actor, who once had a water brand of his own, taste tested the former president's water in 2007.

  • Teen athlete loses legs in crash; prosecutor asked to resign

    The Missouri attorney general called Wednesday for the resignation of St. Louis' elected prosecutor, after a motorist who repeatedly violated his bond conditions on earlier charges crashed and injured a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee, resulting in amputation of both of her legs. The case has renewed criticism of Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner amid questions about why the driver wasn't behind bars after court records showed more than 50 violations of bond conditions. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, said Gardner must step down by noon Thursday, or he'll try to remove her from office.

  • Pence Wants to Put Social Security and Medicare Cuts Back on the Table

    In the wake of relentless criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) late last week revised his proposal to bring all government programs, including Social Security and Medicare, up for a vote every five years. In what appears to be a response to charges that his plan would necessarily threaten the integrity of the popular programs, Scott’s 12-step plan to “rescue America” now includes the following passage: “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years, with specific ex

  • Russian troops refuse to mount an offensive due to heavy losses near Vuhledar

    Troops from the Russian so-called Cossack Detachment are refusing to take part in offensive operations due to Russian forces' heavy losses near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote from the General Staff: "Troops from the so-called volunteer Cossack Detachment, attached to the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet, are refusing to continue to take part in offensive operations due to the failure of the offensive and signifi

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) resurrected her calls for a “national divorce” on Monday, arguing that Republican and Democratic states needed to be separated and the federal government needed to shrink, although it is unclear what prompted the thought.

  • Alabama's Brandon Miller hits game-winner as role in fatal shooting lingers; coach Nate Oats apologizes for comments

    The projected NBA lottery pick scored a career-high 41 points after being allowed to play.

  • Twitter explodes in shock to Matt Patricia interviewing with Broncos

    The stunned reactions were clearly expected with news of Matt Patricia interviewing with the Broncos.

  • 'Overwhelmed' Meghan Markle fears palace 'is only fighting for Prince Harry' amid coronation preps: expert

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced intense media scrutiny following their six-part Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and Prince Harry’s book “Spare."

  • Trump’s visit to Ohio derailment gives Biden’s team some breathing room

    His planned appearance near the scene of this month’s toxic derailment has Democrats pointing to his past efforts to roll back train and chemical regulations.

  • Even Out-of-Touch Billionaires Know Ron DeSantis Sucks

    I’m generally of the opinion that billionaires shouldn’t exist and tend, more often than not, to disagree with them. But it’s come to my attention that Nicola Peltz Beckham, a billionaire’s daughter, was very clear in texts leading up to her wedding to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should be turned away at the door. It certainly seems that for some, wealth can provide good taste, indeed.

  • A university threatened to withhold a student's diploma over her unpaid bill. She owed just 1 cent.

    Katie Lane was worried when she saw the email from Washington State University, but that turned to annoyance when she found out about her balance.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Spotlights Abortion Law, Voting Access

    Democrats could flip a seat on the state’s high court as a conservative-leaning justice prepares to retire.

  • Donald Trump, who rolled back rail safety regulations and slashed environmental protections, donates Trump-branded water to East Palestine residents

    Trump gutted several rail regulations, most notably rescinding a 2015 rule to require faster brakes on trains carrying hazardous materials.

  • Larsa Pippen Bares Her Backside in a Beaded Thong Bikini

    We already know Larsa Pippen takes a shine to a skimpy bikini. The Real Housewives of Miami cast member loves showing off her assets in a tiny two-piece. Recent evidence includes a very cheeky February 10 Instagram post of a white-hot beachside look, plus an all-black moment on her Miami balcony in January. But her latest swimwear snapshot might be the most smoldering yet. “You’re the only one I got my sights on,” Larsa captioned the February 20 Instagram photo of herself rocking a beige thong b

  • Nikki Haley's Proposed Mental Competency Test Is Curiously Aimed Only at Democrats

    Former South Carolina Governor and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley thinks politicians over the age of 75 should take mental competency tests, but apparently only if they’re Democrats or Independents.