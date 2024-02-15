Guess What Subject Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Has A Ph.D. In

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. And now, she’s claiming she has a doctorate in a slightly more unusual subject.

During Thursday’s meeting of the House oversight committee’s COVID-19 subcommittee, Greene questioned Food and Drug Administration official Dr. Peter Marks about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines once they became widely available in 2021.

“It’s estimated in the United States about 3.2 million lives [were saved] and it’s estimated, globally, that COVID-19 vaccines saved over 14 million lives, conservatively,” Marks said.

Greene wasn’t buying it.

“I may not be a doctor but I have a PHD in recognizing bullshit when I hear it,” Greene told the panel.

She then spent the rest of her time citing misinformation about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines.

Marjorie Taylor Greene in COVID hearing: I may not be a doctor but I have a PHD in recognizing bullshit when I hear it pic.twitter.com/eZ8QljnAPA — Acyn (@Acyn) February 15, 2024

Greene has pushed other conspiracy theories, such as the idea that a prominent Jewish banking family used space lasers to set wildfires in California. So many folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, were skeptical.

MTG and PHD do not mix — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) February 15, 2024

Why trust a doctor when you could just listen to this crazy person? https://t.co/J2LF9pPuYT — Diane N Sevenay (parody) (@DianeSevenay) February 15, 2024

The source of MAGA’s knowledge comes from intuition, faith, and fear - not journalism, science, or the law. #VoteBlueToSaveAmericahttps://t.co/sZQT7u7F7V — Zeke Tayler (@zeketayler) February 15, 2024

So she’s listening to herself talk again? https://t.co/tq6PnE27u1 — ☠️Metal Godz☠️ 🍥 🇺🇦 (@godz_metal) February 15, 2024

Narrator: But she only had a bachelor’s and in fact could not recognize it. https://t.co/xBx5gCNrLF — Tired Doc (@GoodMediScene) February 15, 2024

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who followed Greene, opened up his questioning with an apology to Marks:

“I’m sorry you all had to go through that. That was a lot of conspiracy theories and wild accusations that have been debunked by medical science.”

Rep. Garcia responds to MTG's testimony by telling witnesses, "I'm sorry you all had to go through that. That was a lot of conspiracy theories and wild accusations that have been debunked by medical science." pic.twitter.com/yOZNXGtGjF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 15, 2024

Garcia then followed up by displaying posts from Greene about COVID-19 and had Marks address their accuracy.

Spoiler alert: Not accurate at all.

You can watch the exchange below.

with MTG looking on, Rep. Garcia displays one of her vaccine misinformation tweets and has an expert witness debunk it. The witness apologizes on MTG's behalf to the parents of children who had died from covid, and says that's why getting vaccinated is so important. pic.twitter.com/rP3fvg2OHq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 15, 2024

