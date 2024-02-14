Can you guess where the most expensive Airbnb in Iowa is? Hint: It's on a lake
What's the maximum you would spend to stay in an Iowa Airbnb? A newly released list shows some properties fetching almost $2,000 per night — and even more in other states.
Travelers are increasingly turning to Airbnb to find accommodations. The U.S. has 2.25 million active listings, per recent statistics from Demandsage, and is the most expensive country for Airbnb stays, with an average cost of over $216 per night.
With summer fast approaching and travelers entering planning mode, BestBrokers.com tracked the most expensive Airbnbs in each state.
Iowa's most expensive Airbnb: A stay at Lake Panorama
In Iowa, the most expensive Airbnb costs $1,824 a night after fees, based on a seven-night stay in July 2024.
The three-floor beach-front house is located in Panora on Lake Panorama, bordering the lake on one side and an 18-hole national golf course on the other.
Nearby attractions include waterfront dining, live music, fire pits and more. The house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and can sleep up to 14 guests.
How much are the most expensive Airbnbs in Iowa?
Lakefront home in Panora - Panora: $1,824/night after fees
Bayside Beach Home - Clear Lake: $1,801/night after fees
The Hancock House - Dubuque: $1,777/night after fees
Mississippi River Retreat - Harpers Ferry: $1,688/night after fees
Home with lake view - Clear Lake: $1,637/night after fees
Victorian Retreat - Iowa City: $1,605/night after fees
The Lakeside Lookout on Gingles Point - Arnold's Park: $1,565/night after fees
Lake Okoboji House - Spirit Lake: $1,549/night after fees
Lake Red Rock Cottage Retreat - Pella: $1,543/night after fees
Home in Clear Lake - Clear Lake: $1,528/night after fees
How much are the most expensive Airbnbs in the U.S.?
The Riverbend House - Aspen, Colorado: $55,729/night after fees
The Crown Jewel on Lake Austin - Austin, Texas: $53,584/night after fees
Sierra Sunset Estate - Zephyr Cove, Nevada: $39,563/night after fees
Sunrise Cove Getaway - Seneca, South Carolina: $37,510/night after fees
The Mother Lode - Aspen, Colorado: $34,772/night after fees
