You guessed it: Early testing shows varied levels of hydrogen sulfides around county landfill

Early results for monitoring air quality levels around the St. Clair County landfill are in, and they appear to confirm the concerns nearby residents in Kimball Township have been voicing for months.

There’s a detectible smell of hydrogen sulfide in the air — often.

But state and local officials said the levels found shouldn't mean any major health impacts for the area long-term.

On Friday, the county stated in a news release that it was made aware of the results from monitoring conducted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy late the previous day.

An outcry among community members emerged last fall, pointing out broader health and environmental concerns surrounding an at-times nauseating smell within a wide radius of the landfill. County officials have attributed the smell to excess gas produced by the breakdown of waste at the Smiths Creek facility.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy set up two areas to monitor air quality off-site of the St. Clair County landfill late last year. Early results were reported on Feb. 1, and monitoring will continue with updates every two weeks.

EGLE reportedly began sampling separately from two air sensors on Nov. 30 and Dec. 20 off site but near the landfill.

One-minute readings were used to calculate one-hour and 24-hour averages of concentrations of hydrogen sulfide, which were frequently recorded at around or above 10 parts per billion.

And according to the state, the levels raised do not raise any concerns of increased risk of negative health impacts from short-term exposure, though residents may have experienced short-term effects in one area amid heavier air and snowpack from recent colder weather in late January.

As part of an ongoing air-quality monitoring effort since November and December, the state collected one-minute readings to calculate one-hour and 24-hour averages of concentrations of hydrogen sulfide, which were frequently recorded at around or above 10 parts per billion, as of Feb.1.

“We will continue to evaluate the data as it is collected and share information with the county and state health departments,” EGLE said in its February update. “Readings on some days showed concentrations where odors were likely to be present. People have differing sensitivity to odors, so some residents may have been impacted by odors related to hydrogen sulfide.”

Residents who are experiencing issues were still encouraged to submit complaints through EGLE. The state agency noted sampling and updates would continue every two weeks.

What else is the county doing?

The county ultimately echoed the state’s statement on hydrogen sulfide readings so far, as it continues a separate air-quality monitoring effort.

According to county officials, the results from the state revealed brief elevations of hydrogen sulfide associated with recent periods of calm, foggy weather — amounts that were still below acceptable levels set by regulatory agencies with no associated long-term health effects.

“H2S (hydrogen sulfide) at these concentrations may cause transient headaches, nausea, and nose, throat, and eye irritation, among other symptoms, in those who are most susceptible,” Dr. Remington Nevin, medical director for the county’s health department, said in a statement. "We sympathize with the residents who have been experiencing these issues. We encourage residents with their concerns to contact their health care provider and follow their medical advice.”

In December, Landfill Director Matt Williams told officials he was exploring a proposal from Tetra Tech for air quality monitoring, leading to a contract for 24-hour continuous monitoring for five days.

Once completed, officials moved to add a week of monitoring as a due diligence measure after additional complaints of odors were received.

St. Clair County contracted separately with Tetra Tech, which continues its own air monitoring at multiple stations and reading areas around the Smiths Creek landfill. Like the state's results, levels of hydrogen sulfide have varied but were reportedly no cause for long-term health concerns.

According to a report out Feb. 1, Tetra Tech deployed smart sensor equipment at four stations on the perimeter of the affected landfill area to assess real-time contaminants of hydrogen sulfide in ambient air from 100 parts per billion to 100 parts per million, or ppb and ppm.

In that initial testing, H2S was detected at 100 ppb or greater on four days — on Jan. 5, 6, 7, and 11 — from at least one of two stations.

One station had a total of 279 detections with a maximum reading of 594 ppb, while another had a total of 46 detections with a maximum of 180 ppb.

Tetra Tech also used a hydrogen sulfide analyzer for mobile monitoring daily, according to the report, at 10 locations off-site of the landfill. That equipment, which can measure from 3 ppb to 10 ppm, measured readings of 2.53, 10.29, and 6.7 ppb in two different areas on Jan. 5, 6, and 12.

Last month, the county board of commissioners signed off on a professional services agreement and an addendum with Tetra Tech for $25,100. According to a Jan. 8 letter to Williams from Tetra Tech, the company would continue monitoring for hydrogen sulfide for another week, getting real-time data, including a meteorological station to record daily weather at four fixed locations, as well as the daily monitoring throughout the adjacent neighborhood at 10 locations.

In a last weeks’ release, the county stated monitoring would resume with Tetra Tech once the vendor secured equipment with the wider range of capabilities. Results once received would be shared online.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Early testing shows varied levels of hydrogen sulfides around county landfill