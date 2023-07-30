Guest column: Answers sought for cold-case families

Susan Donaldson James

It has been almost four and a half decades since my then-20-year-old brother John Donaldson was murdered in the driveway of our home in Harvard, just yards from where my parents slept.

In the early hours of April 6, 1979, as our Johnny sat in his car after working a night shift at a local hotel, six bullets were fired, one fatally piercing his brain. Attempts to solve the case over the years have brought occasional promise but always disappointment and frustration, as Channel 25’s “New England’s Unsolved” recently documented.

A former Harvard policeman, the last person to see Johnny alive, was briefly arrested in 1984 for being an accessory, but the evidence was circumstantial. He was released, sued the town and won. The .22 rifle used to kill my brother was never found. State police case files, which are routinely confidential, have changed hands repeatedly, and we have only had intermittent communication with law enforcement.

Worcester County investigators gave us hope in 2008, when District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. pledged to take a fresh look at all cold cases and set up the Unresolved Case Squad within the state police. My family sat down with detectives to review suspects, evidence and challenges in the case. But we were later told that resources had dried up, and Johnny’s case again went cold.

No doubt, early on, investigators worked hard to solve Johnny’s murder, but since then, we have had minimal communication. In 2018, a new set of detectives reopened Johnny’s case, telling us they had some new leads. But after a face-to-face meeting with the Unresolved Case Squad in Worcester, none of our most pressing questions were answered.

“These files are not collecting dust,” Early told me in a telephone interview last week. “The problem is (families) don’t see what (the squad) is doing. They are professionals and really good at what they do. It’s not Barney Miller coming in with a cup of coffee. ... They are all victim-friendly and want justice for you.

“The pain for families is real and consistent every day. It’s hard for them because the frustration builds up.”

Statistics from Project: Cold Cases, a national organization that works to bridge the gap between surviving families and investigators, point to a major reason why we and so many other victims’ families feel left out in the cold: the overwhelming number of unsolved cases that put a strain on resources.

Of the 9,686 homicides in Massachusetts from 1965 until 2019, 3,749 remain unsolved. Nationally, one-third of the nearly 1 million murders remain unsolved, and that number is rising.

Surviving families of these cold-case murders experience a unique kind of grief from the anguish of not knowing. The tentacles of an unsolved murder reach every aspect of our lives: family relationships, careers and even mental health. I am writing a memoir about the emotional toll this has taken on my family in the hope of giving others some measure of understanding. Psychologists say that healing from the trauma of a violent death comes from facing grief head-on. But how is that possible when families get forgotten as murder cases get colder and colder?

We agree with the district attorney that allowing families to see the case files and putting confidential information in the public eye can “jeopardize” these investigations. But there needs to be more transparency in communication on the pace and progression of their activities.

Massachusetts does have a Victim Bill of Rights that ensures “the right to be informed of how a criminal case progresses through the system, what your role is in the process, what will be expected of you, and why.” But the law doesn’t address cold cases like Johnny’s, which have not resulted in an arrest and entered the legal system. Updating that law would be a good first step.

The state might take a cue from last year’s bipartisan federal Homicide Victims’ Families Rights Act,. That law establishes the right to request new investigators and the latest technology in a murder that has been unsolved for more than three years. It also requires law-enforcement agencies to keep victims’ families updated, and it specifically prohibits previous investigators from leading the renewed probe.

Johnny would have been 65 this month. We three remaining siblings know time is against us — two of the initial suspects are now dead. And yet we, like thousands of others in Massachusetts and around the country, never give up hope that someone, as in most murder cases, knows something. Or that some new clue, new advance in forensic technology, will provide a breakthrough.

We are hoping that the airing of Johnny’s story on “New England’s Unsolved” might jog memories, as might this article, to get us the answers to the questions about his death that never stop burning — and some relief from the pain of not knowing.

Susan Donaldson James is a former reporter for ABC News and is writing a memoir about her brother’s murder, the insidious nature of buried grief and her journey from denial to acceptance. If you have any information or tips in the case, please call the TipLine for the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Worcester DA at (508) 453-7575 or email WorcesterDAunresolved@mass.gov

