Guest column: Arrests for minor offenses are criminalizing the poor

In Duval County, the largest category of misdemeanor charges is driving with a suspended or revoked license. Often, someone's license is suspended because they are unable to pay a fine or fee. This means that about a third of misdemeanor charges issued in our community are for paperwork problems related to driving.

That results in 14,526 charges for paperwork problems like expired or suspended licenses, insurance violations and tag problems.

Imagine that one day you are pulled over and arrested for an issue with your driver’s license. Maybe it is because your driver’s license is suspended. Or, maybe it is an error in the database or an issue with your paperwork. Once you have a record of arrest or notice to appear, it will someday show up on a background check, even if you are not convicted of a crime. If you apply for a job or housing, the corresponding background check will include these items.

This record will follow you even if you do not go to jail. Even if your record is expunged, an arrest record can show up on a level 2 background check. These minor offenses can keep you from getting a job. It can prevent you from getting funds for higher education or from moving into a residence. Meanwhile, prosecutors decide to drop charges or divert one in five of the cases. So, while you may never end up in the court system, the arrest stays on your record for the rest of your life.

Some have the attitude that people who commit minor offenses deserve to be branded for the rest of their lives. This kind of thinking has done a lot of damage in our community. It hurts our workforce and can devastate families. Arrests are needed for serious criminals who commit violent offenses. But thousands of people in our community are getting arrested because they could not afford to pay fines or because their paperwork is not in order.

We are criminalizing poverty, and it is immoral.

Thankfully, there is solution. Adult pre-arrest diversions, like civil citations, can accomplish the same outcome as arresting someone for minor offense - restitution, classes and community service. Civil citations are less expensive. They reduce the case loads of prosecutors and they permit officers to spend their time on more serious crimes. They also do not brand people with a permanent criminal record.

Our sheriff and state attorney were instrumental in the success of the youth civil citations program. So we were hopeful when they agreed to work together to develop an adult civil citations program last April. Now, Sheriff Williams is dismissing his commitment.

He said he is not interested in implementing such a program in Jacksonville. He said people can just use a diversion program after they are arrested and they can just get their record expunged. He made it clear that he is unwilling to work with State Attorney Nelson on a civil citation program.

We believe that we have a tremendous opportunity with adult civil citations. Across the county, communities are working to divert people away from the criminal justice system. They are working for solutions that better our lives.

We are fortunate enough to live in Florida where there is legislation that encourages adult civil citations programs. We look forward to working with community leaders who have a vision for thoughtful and necessary change. We believe an adult civil citations program can strengthen the fabric of Jacksonville.

To support this effort, we invite everyone to attend our Nehemiah Action Assembly on March 28 at 6:45 p.m.

Geneva Pittman, member of St. Paul AME Church and ICARE treasurer

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Guest column: Arrests for minor offenses are criminalizing the poor