Guest column: Comparing the Watergate break-in and the U.S. Capitol riots

In 1974 during the Watergate scandal, Republicans came to President Nixon to confront him with his actions to obfuscate and hide his part in the break-in of the Democratic Headquarters located in the Watergate complex. They told him that his actions were unlawful, that they could no longer support him and that an impeachment hearing was imminent.

Shortly after, President Nixon resigned the office of presidency. His top aides were indicted and they went to jail. Bob Haldeman, his chief of staff, went to prison for 18 months. Others also served time.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump urged his supporters to march on the Capitol to overturn an election he believed he had won, calling Joe Biden's election "The Big Lie." His supporters stormed The Capitol, assaulted police officers, desecrated the offices, broke windows, and other horrific acts in a 4- or 5-hour period that left the members of Congress terrified because they seemed to want them killed. They were recorded saying they wanted to hang Mike Pence, the Vice President, and many talked about killing Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

It could not be described as anything other than an insurrection.

Only two Republicans, Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, have come forward wanting to see justice in this matter. The Attorney General of the United States has not uttered a word about prosecuting any of the top leaders who are responsible for this attempt to destroy democracy. In fact, it is only the House Committee on Jan 6 that is interviewing witnesses and taking testimony about the planning and executing of this insurrection.

What has changed from 1974 to 2021 that the United States' democracy is not important enough to bring those responsible for this insurrection to justice? Not a single top official has been indicted or brought before the Department of Justice. Emails have been produced, letters were sent back and forth, phone calls have been noted. In other words, there is copious evidence for prosecution and yet no one — not Trump, not Mark Meadows, not Jeffrey Clark, not John Eastman — has been indicted.

Story continues

While people have railed about Nixon and his devious actions as president, he at least had the integrity to realize that this was an illegal act and resign the office. The Justice Department indicted those around him and they served time in prison. But none of those mentioned above, who clearly committed unlawful acts to the detriment of democracy — a free and fair election — were ever indicted. A measly break-in of Democratic offices was the crime in 1974 and yet, Trump and his cohorts tried to overturn an entire election.

Shame on our country for not standing up for democracy!

Terri Quint is a former English teacher living in Ponte Vedra.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Guest column: Comparing the differences between Watergate and Jan. 6