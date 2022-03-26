Guest Column: The Duval County School Board's plan to increase property taxes isn't necessary

Bill Spinner, owner of Spinner Construction and Jax Green Industrial

In contrast to the private sector, when public officials face tough choices on budgeting the easiest course of action is to say “we need more money”!

The Duval County School Board is claiming there is a crisis and a need to push for a property tax increase of almost nine percent, arguing that the rate has not changed in nine years. I respectfully question the basis or the wisdom of a higher tax rate.

What the school board does not say is that while tax rates have been the same, tax revenue has skyrocketed and increased over $450 million (48 percent) into the City of Jacksonville over those years. The current rates increased investment and real estate values that have greatly benefitted our schools with more tax revenue.

The total budget of the Duval school district for the 2021-2022 school year is 2.1 billion dollars. It not only receives local funding but state and federal funding as well. In the 2012-2013 school year it was 1.6 billion. During the same period, the student population remained about the same; 130,000 in 2021-2022 and 127,000 students in 2012-2013. So the budget has gone up about 500 million dollars for about the same amount of students.

It seems this may be a manufactured “crisis” that does not really exist. In November 2020 Duval voters increased sales tax from 7 to 7.5 percent to pay for school facilities construction and repairs. This is anticipated to increase the annual money to the schools by $80 million dollars a year. Most people were for the recent sales tax increase. However, at the time, nothing was mentioned about a dire need to raise property taxes for school operations during the sales tax pitch.

When property taxes go up, rents for housing and businesses go up to cover increased taxes as landlords pass these taxes on to tenants. Higher taxes mean higher costs to Jacksonville families and businesses. This puts pressure on wages as business owners have to adjust budgets to pay for it.

Pepperdine University research concludes that “employment loss due to property tax increases are disproportionately concentrated on small businesses and especially those owned by women and minorities.” We shouldn’t make it harder to run a small business in Jacksonville.

I value public education and voted for the sales tax increase in 2020. My three daughters received an excellent Duval County public school education. Everyone can agree that our children are worthy of investment, but we need to be strategic about how we raise and use the funds to ensure the formula is right so our children’s education is properly monetarily supported. We must increase the school budget by growing the economy to provide greater tax revenue not by increasing the property tax rate.

In raising revenues, we should not take heedless action, under the guise of a “crisis”, that may harm or hinder our economic growth. Problems can be fixed with the proper balance of affordable taxes and public sector competence. This brings confidence to investors and creates prosperity that produces taxes to sustain quality city services.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Say no to the Duval County School Board's plan to increase property taxes