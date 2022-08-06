Guest column: A fragmented world is not sustainable

The International Monetary Fund revised its recent economic outlook, lowering its baseline forecast for economic growth in 2022 by 0.4 percentage points to 3.2%, a drop from 6.1% last year. Tighter monetary policy in the United States and further lockdowns in China drove downward revisions in those countries, while tighter monetary policy and spillovers from the war in Ukraine led to more significant downgrades in Europe.

The report also indicates that global inflation has been on the rise due to increases in food and energy prices as well as lingering supply-demand imbalances. This is going to bring an inflation rate of 6.6% in advanced economies and 9.5% in emerging markets and developing economies. In 2023, disinflationary monetary policy is expected to continue, and global output will grow only 2.9%.

Sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine caused a downturn of -6% in 2022 and -3.5% in 2023 in Russia, according to the same report. Since 1998, the U.S. has imposed economic sanctions on more than 20 countries, but a number of studies have shown that they have had devastating impacts on their residents but little success helping our country achieve its political goals. These sanctions increased poverty in the countries and brought economic downturns. One of the worst cases resulted in the death of 500,000 children in Iraq, as reported by UNICEF in 1999.

Imposing sanctions on Russia for this war has had a quite different effect. This time, all sides are suffering. We are all paying for the war. But the economic impact is far worse on low-income countries than developed nations. We have long known that the economic growth of industrialized countries has a negative impact on the rest of the world through pollution and climatic changes. Now we know wars with military or economic superpowers also negatively impact the rest of the globe.

In September, the World Health Organization called for 70% of the global population to be vaccinated by mid-2022. At that time, just over 3% of people in low-income countries had been vaccinated with at least one dose, compared to 60% in high-income countries. Studies showed that if low-income countries had the same vaccination rate as high-income countries at the time WHO issued its plea, they would have increased their gross domestic product by $16 billion in 2021. The entire world would have benefitted greatly through the reduction in fatalities and trillions of dollars in higher income due to fewer supply chain complications. This could have been the best investment by the rich and developed countries for getting back to pre-pandemic economic status. But there is no consideration of the common good of the world in any of our prevailing economic and social policies.

The everyone-for-themselves model does not work in an interdependent global economy, and the negative effects we have seen so far are only the tip of the iceberg. We will face much bigger challenges through drastic climatic changes, frequent diseases that are passed from animals to humans and pandemics, a greater potential for global political conflicts, and forced displacement of millions from their locales.

We need a functioning global governance. This can be achieved by having a different United Nations, one that is not dominated by the powerful nations and instead effectively reaches consensus based on the co-governing of all members. It must realize the right of ecosystems to be protected from harm and institute an enforcement mechanism that protects all. The new system must have a process for defending the sovereign rights of all nations, and it must not ignore the invasion of a country.

We must focus on preventing conflicts and resolving them through diplomacy, not creating a greater range of lethal weapons. Wars should be considered global catastrophes with losses on all sides, even those countries not directly involved. The time for gunboat diplomacy is over. We need a 21st-century vision based on effective international cooperation. Understanding our history and humanity is far more effective in preventing wars than investing in more sophisticated arsenal for killing one another.

Jamshid Damooei, Ph.D., is the executive director of the Center for Economics of Social Issues at California Lutheran University.

