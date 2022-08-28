Guest column: Inflation Reduction Act provides needed relief

On Aug. 16, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, a comprehensive $750 billion plan that includes major health care, tax and climate reforms. As a mother of a child with a chronic illness, I am especially interested in how it will affect prescription costs. This is an issue I have fought for tirelessly at the state level, so I’m thrilled to see movement at the federal level.

The act is anticipated to make major changes to health policy by giving Medicare the power for the first time to negotiate the prices of certain prescription drugs and extending expiring health care subsidies for three years. This will save, on average, more than $700 per year on health insurance premiums.

The new law will provide much-needed relief to our senior adults by allowing Medicare to negotiate for prescription prices on 100 medications in the next decade. The U.S. Health and Human Services secretary would negotiate the prices of 10 drugs in 2026, and another 15 drugs in 2027, and again in 2028. The number would rise to 20 drugs a year for 2029 and beyond.

It will cap insulin costs to $35 per month, which we’ve already successfully done in Oklahoma but is a benefit that all Americans deserve. Free vaccines will be included as a Medicare benefit. It will cap out-of-pocket drug costs to an estimated $4,000 or less in 2024 and settle at $2,000 in 2025. These changes will cut health care costs for about 4 million senior adults.

Lastly, the new law requires drug companies to rebate Medicare any price increases that are higher than inflation. When one in five Oklahomans have gone without necessary prescriptions recently due to cost, this will truly be lifesaving for so many. Investing in preventive health care by lowering costs associated with management and treatment will improve their quality of life. Oklahomans pay two to three times what citizens of other countries pay for prescription drugs. It's time to make health care affordable for all.

This is great news for Oklahoma. Finally, a comprehensive plan that will lower prescription drug prices and health care costs.

Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, is a member of the Oklahoma state Senate, representing District 40.

