Guest column: Rescue plan funds present unique opportunities to invest in Oklahomans

Most of my life has been shaped by poverty. Eviction slips, bolted doors and economic distress formed a rhythmic pattern of two steps forward and five steps back. Progress is more and more fragile for people that are poor due to the undercurrent of environmental vulnerabilities, economic downturns and social challenges. To fully realize a strong, resilient and competitive economy, how can we better align large scale planning, public-private partnerships and fiscal policies that will prioritize the economic well-being of communities?

To directly address poverty, we must help communities address their own development priorities in measurable, sustainable and transformational ways. Most households and small businesses alike are currently struggling with the increased costs of goods and services and interest rate hikes that further limits their purchasing power. These financial shocks are following an unequal pandemic recovery and ahead of a looming recession. Communities need access to alternative credit and financial programs that are adjusted to address their real needs and barriers.

A year ago, the American Rescue Plan Act offered unique opportunities for strategic investment. The cumulative multibillion-dollar federal relief package gave Oklahoma leaders the ability to address some long-standing needs with the potential for long-term value. Millions have since been dedicated to government operations, infrastructure, health and human services and workforce projects.

Given the millions of dollars that remain uncommitted — in addition to the administrative infrastructure, regional cooperation and coordination, and the accountability measures that wrap around these relief programs — now’s the time to be relentless in our pursuit of shared prosperity.

State and local officials have proven just how effective their leadership and strategies for growth can be. Oklahoma continues to diversify its economy, attract private sector participation and increase production. These efforts and commitments have undoubtedly improved Oklahoma as a place to relocate a firm or a destination to visit. Ultimately, the mobility of Oklahomans will be the driver of the state’s vitality and its ability to compete in the markets of tomorrow.

Together, we must row in the same direction moving our solutions upstream to foster opportunities for growth and equity, to catalyze private investment and to produce the means for self-sufficiency. When more Oklahomans can fully participate in and contribute to local economies by having the capacity and capital to prosper, we all win.

Maurianna Adams is Chief Community Investment Officer of MetaFund.

