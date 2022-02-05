Guest column: Teachers impacts the lives of children and communities

The other day a district superintendent related how difficult it has been over the past few months to stay focused on his job. Why? He’s too busy filling in as a substitute teacher while his district confronts a crisis in staffing.

Much like other areas of the U.S. economy, the field of education is scrambling to find people to fill critical roles. In many ways this is understandable — teaching is a difficult job made even more difficult by the circumstances of the past two years. From teaching online to trying to manage social distancing within a classroom, the work of teaching can be exhausting and often feel thankless.

However, the children and families in our communities need dedicated, creative and skilled educators now more than ever. The academic development of children is critical, and it has suffered in significant parts of the population. Additionally, the move to online and quarantined schooling situations has impacted the interpersonal development of children, evidenced by the increase in mental health concerns being reported in public schools.

So why would people choose to step into the profession of teaching when so many are opting to retire or leave for other jobs?

First, let’s be honest and state why many people dismiss teaching before even considering it — money. While we’re sympathetic to the argument that teachers do not get paid enough for the jobs they are expected to accomplish, it is also true that many, if not most, educators have been able to sustain themselves and their families by virtue of their positions. This is not to gloss over the fact that many teachers take on additional work during vacations and summers, or figure out other ways to earn additional income. Many have spouses who also work.

However, there are compelling financial reasons to consider the field. A teaching salary will usually start in the mid-50s and rise to close to or over six figures. The job usually comes with good health and welfare benefits. Additionally, teaching offers a defined pension that allows most teachers to retire and collect a pension for life at anywhere between 50% and 100% of what they made while working. Teaching usually is a ticket to the middle class in America.

Additionally, many people are drawn to the profession due to the nature of the work. While we do often hear negative stories about teaching from the media, most of the teachers who we know love the work and see the significant impacts they are having on their students. In fact, most people enter education precisely because of this reason. They want to make a difference in their students’ lives. They desire to be a positive influence on America. They strive to be part of the solution.

We often ask teacher-education students to explain what is motivating them to enter the profession. Almost without exception, students will tell a story about a teacher who impacted them and their desire to do the same. Whether it was the energy and excitement that a teacher brought to the classroom in fourth grade or an important bit of wisdom and motivation conveyed by a high school teacher, these things have an impact on students.

Consequently, these future teachers come to us with a passion to impact their communities. They possess a drive that cannot be understated. We recognize that teaching is not always easy and can feel undervalued. It is during these times that teachers remind themselves that they have chosen a noble profession and that their career will result in inspiring, teaching and impacting students and enhancing their lives and making their communities better.

Finally, we would argue that there is no better time to become a teacher than right now. There are multiple financial incentives from grants to scholarships, an abundance of job opportunities, and many communities in dire need of people who are committed to the next generation. Teaching is a fulfilling career. Now is a wonderful time to join the profession.

Michael Hillis

Stephen Blum

Michael R. Hillis is the dean of the Graduate School of Education at California Lutheran University. Stephen P. Blum is an adjunct faculty member and former high school teacher, coach, and teachers' union president.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Guest column: Teachers impacts the lives of children and communities