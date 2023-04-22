Guest Column: Vote 'Yes' for Schools on May 2

Fremont City Schoolsl is asking voters to renew a 1.25% income tax levy in the May 2 primary.

During the 1992-93 school year Fremont City Schools found itself at a crossroads. The district was unable to successfully pass a property tax increase to adequately fund the school district's operational costs, the district's carryover of funds was running out, and educational programming, to include extracurricular activities, was severely at risk.

Superintendent Kent Watkins, in conjunction with the school board, decided to try an income tax to see if that method of funding would be more palatable to Fremont's citizens. Superintendent Watkins led a skillful campaign, and the voters responded with a positive vote for a 0.75% income tax which kept the district solvent for the next 10 years.

In 2003, the tax was raised to 1.25 % where it has remained for the last 20 years. It was hoped the State Legislature would address the funding of public education in a positive way at some point, and the tax would no longer be necessary. That is why it was established for five-year periods as opposed to a permanent tax.

Unfortunately, the legislature has not responded to school funding inadequacies even after having been ordered to do so five times by the State Supreme Court.

The School District Income Tax had been successfully renewed each time it has been on the ballot since 1998, five years after initial passage. In November of 2022 it was not renewed, causing the operations of the school district, as well as its many fine programs, to be in jeopardy. The 1.25% income tax generates 19% of the school district's budget for operations, which amounts to approximately $9,000,000. There is no other funding source that can be used to compensate for the potential loss of that amount of income. The bond issues, which the community generously supported for the construction of the four new elementary schools, the middle school and the high school, cannot be used for the actual operation of the schools. Those funds can only be used for construction and maintenance.

Fremont's school system has done a miraculous job over the years operating the schools within budgetary frameworks while consistently finding ways to produce dynamic curricula, offer outstanding extracurricular activities, keep pace with advances in technology, and provide much-needed services to meet the diverse needs of the community's student body. We say miraculous because there hasn't been an increase in local funding as it pertains to operations for the past 20 years, an accomplishment unheard of in this day and age.

One of the more abhorrent things a school district has to do is ask its community to consider another levy. Most of the time these requests are made to increase funding for operations. This particular levy will not raise taxes or increase revenue. It is a renewal of the existing income tax that was approved in 2003, 10 years after the tax was originally approved in 1993.

As we said, the hope has always been that the Ohio Statehouse would finally come to grips with public education funding so the need to ask voters to approve levies would disappear. The State Legislature has not only not addressed the problem, it has made it worse by removing funding sources such as the Tangible Personal Property tax which has cost Ohio's school districts millions of dollars. Whenever a state funding source has been removed there is always a promise that "school districts will be made whole." At best that is wishful thinking. At worst it is delusional. It never happens.

So, once again the Fremont City Schools sits at a crossroads as it did 30 years ago. The school system has been blessed with great community support over those thirty years, and the community has been rewarded with schools of which to be extremely proud. It has always been a student-centered district, with the needs of each child of paramount importance. The community has invested mightily to provide itself with state of the art and safe schools, highly qualified staff, and a caring and able administration. It has also voted in board members who have the needs of the student body first and foremost in their hearts.

Can any of us function with our income of 1993? Of course not. Absent meaningful financial intervention from the State Legislature, it becomes our duty to fund our schools appropriately. As responsible citizens we must take care of our schools and the children they serve. Our taxes will not increase, and the schools will not receive "extra." It is simply to maintain what the district now has without turmoil or interruption. Let's go to the polls May 2 and do our duty. Vote "FOR" the renewal.

Alex Gorobetz is a former member of the Fremont City Schools Board of Education and the retired director of special education and student services for the district.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Guest Column: Vote 'Yes' for Schools on May 2