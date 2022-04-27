Guest column: Wear denim today, help end rape culture during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Every single rape is one too many. Sexual assault does not occur by accident and it does not discriminate. It can and does, happen to anyone. Sexual assault is the result of one person deliberately disrespecting another human being. Sexual assault is completely preventable.

Yet, every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, clearly and disturbingly indicating the prevalence of sexual assault in our society. A Google News search of the terms “sexual assault” yields pages upon pages of results about cases of sexual violence. And yet, these are only the cases that are reported. According to the Department of Justice, three out of every four rapes go unreported to police.

Thirty years ago, in 1992, a teenager in Italy reported her driving instructor had sexually assaulted her. After years of legal convictions and appeals, the perpetrator was ultimately cleared of rape charges due to the "denim defense," which basically stated that because her jeans were so tight, she must have helped play a role in removing them, thus implying consent.

This sparked international outrage and the launch of Denim Day in 1999 to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault and end victim blaming. Supporters wear jeans on the last Wednesday of April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month as part of a movement to end rape culture.

The stigma our society has created around sexual assault has irresponsibly placed a feeling of shame and blame on survivors instead of perpetrators, thus preventing survivors from coming forward. This and the historical acceptability of sexual assault and harassment in our society ultimately contributes to the rape culture we experience to this day.

Denim Day is intended to directly combat rape culture and dispel myths surrounding sexual assault. It also sends a quiet message of support to survivors: we see you, we believe you and, most importantly, we are here to support you. While Denim Day has played a significant role in spreading awareness and raising vital funds to support survivors, it is only one out of 365 days in a year. Unfortunately, given the statistics, survivors of sexual assault need to understand we see and believe them every day (or, perhaps, every 68 seconds).

At the Women’s Center of Jacksonville, we believe that rape culture and victim-blaming have shamed survivors into silence. Yet, if more women reported their experiences, law enforcement could increase prosecutions and would therefore help reduce future sexual assaults.

To move in that direction, our society must acknowledge that:

Sexual assault is the result of the perpetrator’s actions — not the survivor’s.

Survivors of sexual assault did not prompt the assault or imply consent through their actions or inactions — the actions were chosen by the perpetrator.

Survivors need to be believed and empowered to speak up — the perpetrator is the one to be held accountable.

While strides have been made, the fact remains that our society’s misinterpretation of fault and a nonchalant attitude about sexual harassment and assault — such as, it happens — ultimately dehumanizes survivors and trivializes harassment, assault and related trauma against women. As a result, society is helping perpetuate the cycle, not break it.

We invite the community to join the movement by taking a stand against sexual violence on this year’s Denim Day (Wednesday, April 27). Most importantly, we fervently ask the community to re-evaluate how we view sexual assault. Otherwise, history will continue to repeat itself.

Until we change our collective perspective and narrative — and most importantly, believe and support survivors —- rape culture will remain a disgraceful part of our society and survivors will continue to be overlooked, blamed and their experiences marginalized.

Teresa Miles, executive director, The Women’s Center of Jacksonville

