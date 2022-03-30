Guest column: Young adults need better preparation for their financial future

Many young adults think having no debt means you must have good credit. However, it is something you build over time and doesn’t just happen on its own overnight. To have a good credit score means you have proven that you can pay off a debt on time.

That’s right: To have good credit, you must first have debt.

There are three major credit reporting bureaus that manage all credit reports: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Each bureau has individual credit reports for you, and these reports determine your credit score. Once a year, the bureaus must provide you with a free credit report upon request. To help monitor finances through the pandemic, everyone in the U.S. can get a free credit report each week from all three national credit bureaus at AnnualCreditReport.com.

There are several factors that credit bureaus consider when generating your credit score, but the most important are how long you have had credit; does your payment history reflect that you pay your bills on time; and how much credit do you have available versus how much you have used, a ratio commonly known as “credit utilization rate.” For perspective, a good credit score is anywhere between 670 and 739, while great credit is anything higher than 740 and excellent credit is upwards of 800.

Why does good credit matter? When you need to buy something that costs more than you have in cash, such as a car or a house, a good credit score will help you secure a loan at an affordable interest rate. Young adults can begin building good credit by getting a secured credit card or, if living on your own, paying utilities on time.

It is important to keep a low balance on all credit cards, using only 10 percent to 20 percent of your available credit. While paying off your balance can help you keep track of expenses, maintaining a small balance is also helpful in showing recurring payments. Don’t let your credit limit sit idle!

Our society doesn’t do enough to prepare young adults with a background in basic financial education, and many young people struggle unnecessarily as they begin their journey into adulthood. That’s why local financial institutions, like Jax Federal Credit Union, have experts available to help guide those new to building credit.

March is Credit Education Awareness Month, and I encourage you to take the time to talk to the young adults in your life about the importance of good credit — or better yet, make an appointment with them to speak to an expert.

Joy Bing is the senior vice president of lending for Jax Federal Credit Union.

