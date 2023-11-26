Guest: Corporal punishment is still legal in Oklahoma schools, Does it improve behaviors?

Corporal punishment is still allowed in many states, but Viewpoints contributor Sara Rich informs that evidence doesn't lean toward positive outcomes.

A minority of schools in Oklahoma persist in employing corporal punishment, often referred to as "swats," as a disciplinary measure for student misbehavior, including aggression and defiance. While some educators claim efficacy for certain students, empirical evidence contradicts these assertions, revealing that most students subjected to corporal punishment exhibit repeat offenses. Despite anecdotal claims, there is a consistent lack of empirical support for the effectiveness of corporal punishment in altering student behavior.

Corporal punishment, defined as the use of physical force for disciplinary purposes, has been widely discredited as an ethical method of behavior management. The Journal of Pediatrics emphasizes that this practice not only fails to instigate positive change but also inflicts harm upon students. Notably, 34 esteemed national organizations, such as the National Association of State Departments of Education, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Psychological Association, unequivocally oppose corporal punishment in schools.

Despite this consensus, as of 2022, corporal punishment remains legally sanctioned in 18 states, including Oklahoma.

Studies cited by Elizabeth T. Gershoff in 2010 revealed a disturbing correlation between corporal punishment and increased aggressive and antisocial behaviors in children. Furthermore, it showed that children subjected to corporal punishment were more prone to conduct problems like lying and stealing. Additionally, research indicates a connection between corporal punishment by parents and heightened mental health issues in children, including symptoms of depression or anxiety.

While most research on corporal punishment relies on correlational analyses due to ethical constraints, a study published in the Journal of Child Abuse & Neglect evaluated the effectiveness of replacing corporal punishment with positive parenting programs. The results demonstrated positive outcomes, including improved parent-child relationships and a reduction in conduct problems.

A 2022 systematic review further underscores the detrimental effects of corporal punishment in schools, revealing associations with learning deficits, increased mental health problems, and heightened aggressive behavior. Additionally, a 2019 study surveying 18- to 23-year-olds who had experienced corporal punishment in high school found that 22% reported physical injuries from the practice.

This is particularly alarming given documented disparities in corporal punishment usage for individuals from minoritized backgrounds and those with disabilities. Children with disabilities, who may struggle to communicate feelings of unsafety, face increased vulnerability, constituting 21% of those receiving corporal punishment in Oklahoma ― despite comprising only 16.5% of the student population during the 2017-18 school year.

Recognizing these concerns, the National Association of School Psychologists and the U.S. Department of Education advocate for alternative, evidence-based approaches to promoting positive behavior in schools. Emphasizing the use of multi-tiered support frameworks, these organizations encourage schools to provide schoolwide instruction on positive behaviors and establish consistent, nonpunitive responses to discipline issues through teaching and acknowledging appropriate behaviors.

In light of the consistent evidence demonstrating the detrimental outcomes of corporal punishment, it prompts the critical question: Does it truly work?

Sara Rich

Sara Rich, Ph.D., is an executive board member of the Oklahoma School Psychological Association.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Psychologists suggest alternative to corporal punishment in oklahoma