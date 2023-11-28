Guest: The hospitals, campuses and offices built will last for generations. The work matters.

I never thought I’d find myself working in the construction industry.

Then I discovered that my background in public administration and economic development was the perfect fit for a dynamic field with one of the happiest workforces. Still, I worried I would miss the sense of mission I felt working in nonprofits and the public sector.

What I found, however, was that joining the construction industry added to my life by offering fresh challenges, the opportunity to learn a new business and work that makes a positive impact.

Maybe that’s why job satisfaction is so high in this sector. Of course, it’s also because there’s significant job security and diverse projects to work on. No two projects are exactly the same, which keeps people engaged on the job and provides opportunities to learn through new experiences.

Additionally, in a tight labor market, salaries are on the rise, which many workers naturally enjoy. This is especially true for women, who will find one of the smallest gender pay gaps in our workforce.

Perhaps best of all, people from a wide variety of backgrounds — from tech to finance to sales — can find a place to grow and succeed in construction.

The truth is, we need to attract new people and new ideas. Our field is innovative, but we are also facing the same challenge as other industries: Our most-experienced professionals are coming to the end of their careers.

However, this transition paves the way for great opportunity for workers with many skill sets, experiences and identities, including people who never considered how they might fit into the world of construction. For some, the industry provides a second chance or second chapter in their career.

If you're hardworking and enjoy playing a part in meaningful projects, we want you in our industry, whether that’s in the office or out in the field.

For me, one of the most important benefits is intangible. I get to be part of something concrete. The hospitals, manufacturing facilities, educational campuses and offices we build will last for generations. Our work matters.

Plus, technology and continuous improvement drive the industry, allowing us to visualize projects before breaking ground, provide project overviews with the help of drones and engage clients from start to finish. This makes us pioneers across many fields, including automotive, health care and education sectors.

We also defy expectations, using techniques like prefabrication and modular construction for better project outcomes and improved safety for our employees. And while roles at job sites are crucial, construction also relies on IT support, human resources, accounting and thousands of other roles.

Whoever you are, whatever your career has been like so far, there's a place for you in construction. I urge you to look for your next career in our exciting, expansive field!

Cody Mosley

Cody Mosley is The Boldt Company’s business development director in Oklahoma City.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Construction also relies on IT support, human resources, accounting