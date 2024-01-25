Guest: It's not Christian nationalism to vote your values, unless they trample on others' rights

Political slurs rarely begin as such. More often they become that way through a process of what we call “concept creep.” Sometimes slurs begin as terms with specific meanings in particular communities and become reappropriated as derisive labels. The term “woke” is the most recent example. Once used by minority communities to describe a state of being awakened to racial injustice, now “woke” (at least among political conservatives) smears targets as radical leftists.

Other political slurs originally described historical arrangements that are very real, but the terms themselves have become so freighted with negative baggage we use them as shorthand for any politics we fear. The term “fascist” comes to mind. And unlike the label “woke,” which is now purely inflammatory and should be scrapped, we cannot do that with descriptors like “fascist.” The only solution there is to define our terms more carefully.

The term “Christian nationalism” also faces the possibility of a similar concept creep. Once used almost exclusively by academics and journalists, the term has exploded into common political discourse, due in no small part to its ownership by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. And in the mouths of some, it can be a vicious slur — any instance of conservative Christians voting their values gets labeled “Christian nationalism.”

But that is not what “Christian nationalism” means. And we need to get this right. Because “Christian nationalism” is not the liberal version of the slur “woke.” It’s more like the term “fascist.” Not only does it describe something very real, but something that remains a very present threat, one that is overrunning Oklahoma politics, and potentially the rest of the country.

I’ve studied Christian nationalism professionally for the past 10 years. We define it as an ideology that idealizes and advocates a fusion of American civic life with a particular kind of “Christianity.” I use “Christianity” in quotes there because the Christianity involved isn’t theological; it’s ethno-cultural. It’s “Christianity” as code, shorthand for “people like us,” and that usually means “Anglo European ethnicity, born in the USA, politically conservative.” Christian nationalism is an ideology that envisions that group as America’s founders and rightful leaders. It seeks to institutionalize their privilege politically.

Oklahoma has become a hotbed of politics that caters to Christian nationalist impulses. Our governor publicly claimed the state for Jesus on the Capitol steps. Our state schools superintendent and senators endorse bills to require the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom and advocate for teaching the Christian Bible as a founding document. Our state lawmakers even publish statements explicitly endorsing “Christian nationalism” by name, while others regularly attempt to insert Christian nationalist curriculum into public education. Saying these efforts represent “Christian nationalism” isn’t a slur. It’s plainly what they are.

To some degree, this may be what many Oklahomans want. Over half of Americans in our region of the country (including Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas) agree that the “United States should be a Christian nation,” according to Pew Research Center. But in these same data, we find that a much smaller minority actually think the government should formally institutionalize Christian privilege. And the vast majority support a separation of church and state.

In other words, though most in our region may like the idea of America as a Christian nation (perhaps as Christian values shape our laws), most do not favor institutionalized Christian supremacy that violates the constitutional rights of religious minorities. This reveals a disconnect between the values of most Oklahomans and the blatant Christian nationalist pronouncements and politicking of its most influential leaders.

We need to guard against concept creep. It’s not “Christian nationalism” to thank God for your country or to vote for policies that reflect Christian values, provided those “values” don’t include trampling the rights of others. But it is Christian nationalism to use public schools as tools of religious indoctrination or to rewrite history to erase the evils (often perpetrated by Christians) in America’s past. Oklahomans of all faiths deserve better.

Samuel L. Perry

Samuel L. Perry is a professor of sociology at the University of Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU professor explains Christian nationalism and why it is wrong for Oklahoma