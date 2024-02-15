Guest: Oklahoma's education system still grapples with disparities around Multilingual learners

We must recognize and celebrate the unique contributions that Multilingual Learners bring to Oklahoma's schools and communities, guest columnist writes.

As a proud Oklahoman, I've witnessed firsthand the diversity and richness of our state's cultural tapestry. However, amid this vibrant mosaic lies a stark reality: Our educational system continues to grapple with significant disparities, particularly concerning Multilingual Learners.

This truth hits close to home for me, as I was once a Multilingual Learner navigating the challenges of Oklahoma's schools. My personal experience with the disparities and obstacles I faced has fueled my passion to see change in our education system.

At the heart of this issue lies the outdated terminology used to describe Multilingual Learners. The term “English Learner” fails to capture the richness and complexity of their linguistic backgrounds and experiences. By embracing the term “Multilingual Learner,” we honor the diversity of languages spoken in our schools and affirm the value of multilingualism in our society.

However, words alone are not enough. We also must advocate for concrete policy changes to ensure that Multilingual Learners have equitable access to educational resources and opportunities. This means revisiting and revising §70:18-109.5 and 18-201.1 of the Oklahoma State Department of Education's Administrative Code to prioritize funding and support for schools with significant Multilingual Learner populations.

Moreover, we must confront the systemic barriers that hinder the academic success of Multilingual Learners. Too often, these students face discrimination, linguistic marginalization and inadequate support services. It's time to dismantle these barriers and create a more inclusive educational environment where every student feels valued and empowered to succeed.

As Oklahomans, we must stand up for the rights of all students, regardless of their linguistic backgrounds. This means advocating for policies that promote equity and inclusion, engaging with policymakers to ensure that Multilingual Learners are not left behind and amplifying their voices in decision-making processes.

But our advocacy cannot stop there. We also must challenge ourselves to examine our biases and assumptions about language and culture. We must recognize and celebrate the unique contributions that Multilingual Learners bring to our schools and communities. Only then can we truly create an educational system that is equitable, inclusive and empowering for all.

Yuseli Freire is district testing and English Learner coordinator at Moore Public Schools and a doctoral student at Southern Nazarene University. She previously served as the director of English proficiency assessments at the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

