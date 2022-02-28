Guest opinion: Home insurance bills must be enacted for us to see relief

Roof maintenance, starting with an inspection, can potentially prevent your home from sustaining unnecessary damage during a big storm.

In my experience, the odds are good you have always made your payments on time and never filed a claim. So, why is this happening? There are two primary reasons: lawsuits over maintenance-related roof claims and reinsurance. Reinsurance is the insurance that insurance companies buy. So, yes, even they need insurance!

An astonishing number of claims are filed over neglected roofs instead of roofs damaged by a covered peril — like a hurricane or hail. Florida’s current laws motivate attorneys to file these lawsuits. We can all agree it’s our responsibility to provide the upkeep of our houses as homeowners. Not so these days. Lawsuits can be filed on an ancient roof, and the insurer is obligated to settle or fight in court. From 2013 to 2020, Florida property insurers paid $15 billion in claims. 8% of that went to consumers. 71% went to attorneys. That’s over $10 billion in legal fees! That’s why our insurance is twice the national average at $3600.

Butch Swank

Now for reinsurance. Insurance companies use this to cover their cost of claims. For example, if a carrier insures $1 billion in homes but has $200 million in reserves, they use reinsurance to cover the needed $800 million. It’s unlikely every house insured would be destroyed, but reinsurance prepares them for that event. The Reinsurance Market invests in computer models to assess Florida's unique risks. Still, no effective model can calculate the added burden of legal loopholes and our explosion of attorney compensation. So, the reinsurers must keep raising rates dramatically. This means our insurance carriers face increased claims costs and also increasingly large reinsurance bills.

This is not sustainable, and all of us Floridians are forced to pay for it. I do, however, have a bit of good news. The Florida Legislature is in session and working on a solution. Senate Bill 1728 would offer homeowners a more affordable roof coverage option that allows insuring their roof for Actual Cash Value (ACV). Currently, most older roofs are covered at Replacement Value. Older roofs are costly to insure because they are most likely to fail. The use of ACV means the insurance carrier can insure your 20-year-old roof for, say, $16,000 instead of the $30,000 a new roof costs. In short, that means your annual premium would go down. One important part of this legislation is that even if you have an old roof, if a named hurricane damages it, you would still get full Replacement Cost.

Story continues

Right now, you’re thinking, "That's great, but what can I do today?" My first bit of advice is to shop. The marketplace has changed, and your agent likely has fewer options now. Also, it’s important to compare price and coverage. Everyone is different, and it’s important to convey your specific needs. Some carriers offer broad coverage, while others provide a more bare-bones policy. Invest some time communicating with your agent to craft a policy balancing coverage appropriate to you that makes economic sense.

My last bit of advice is age-old wisdom: contact your representatives, who are in session, and let them know you want this man-made crisis fixed. Senate Bill 1728 addresses the issues discussed earlier. Florida House Bill 1307 is another potential solution. However, attorneys and "advocates for policyholders," think reducing the flood of lawsuits harms homeowners. I appreciate them advocating for their industry but sacrificing the financial future of Floridian homeowners for the sake of a business model seems shortsighted to me.

Ultimately, these two bills must be enacted for us to see relief. If the Florida Legislature does not act, we're really going to be in a pickle.

Butch Swank is President and CEO of Goodlad & Swank Insurance. The award-winning Agency focuses on Florida Personal and Commercial insurance.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida legislature considering important home insurance bills