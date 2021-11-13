Guest Opinion: 'Kayden's Law' needed to protect children in family court

It is now over three years since my 7-year-old granddaughter, Kayden, was brutally beaten to death by her dangerous biological father during an unsupervised court-ordered custody visit in August 2018, even though all the risk signs and abuse history were presented to the Bucks County court before they ordered this.

As tragic and fateful as Kayden’s murder was, however, the more profound tragedy is that she was only one of hundreds of children across the country who have been preventably killed by a parent like this because the family court failed to take adequate protective measures in their child custody decision-making.

According to a new Pennsylvania DHS report, in 2020 there was a 43% increase in child fatality/near fatality over the previous year in our commonwealth. Of the 73 Pennsylvania children killed from abuse and neglect in 2020, and the 115 nearly killed, the perpetrator was almost always a parent or parental figure. While we don’t yet know the number who were subjects of pending custody litigation because those records are private, we can say with certainty most involved domestic abuse and that our systems and laws meant to protect children are currently not doing an adequate job. Not one child should be killed on our watch, let alone 73 in one year.

Kathyrn Sherlock, left, has been fighting for Senate Bill 78, which was prompted by the murder of her daughter Kayden Mancuso, right, by the child's biological father.

Kayden’s Korner Foundation was established to actively address this crisis and stop the abuse and killing of more children. With the support of our community and the leadership of advocates and elected officials who care about children, Senate Bill 78 “Kayden’s Law” passed the PA Senate in a bipartisan 46-4 vote in June and is now up for consideration in the House. A House Judiciary Committee hearing is set for Monday Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. in Harrisburg. A representative from Kayden’s Korner Foundation will give testimony.

SB78 “Kayden’s Law” does three important things to better protect children. It:

Restricts family court judges from granting adjudicated abusers unsupervised parenting time with children if they present a risk. Requires private custody courts hold a hearing if a parent has been found by the child welfare system to have physically or sexually abused a child, so that the private custody court can hear the facts about that abuse when deciding custody and parenting time for a child. This hearing is not required for neglect/poverty related cases in the child welfare system and so does not impact such litigants. Recommends that Pennsylvania courts train family court judges and court personnel on the facts of domestic violence, child abuse and child sexual abuse.

Surprisingly, some people oppose the reforms in “Kayden’s Law”, arguing it will be too hard on those who have a history of abuse and pose a risk of gravely hurting a child. We say these protective measures are the very least we can do to better safeguard our most vulnerable — our children. If you would like to support us, we hope you will contact your House representative and tell him or her to pass “Kayden’s Law”. Action is the best way to honor my granddaughter and all the children who are at-risk in custody disputes.

Tom Giglio is the maternal grandfather of Kayden Mancuso and an advocate with Kayden's Korner in Yardley.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Advocate for 'Kayden's Law' for children's safety in family court