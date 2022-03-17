It seems that every time I turn my television to my favorite news networks I ask myself the same question: What’s wrong with this picture? Of course, it’s a rhetorical question. I know the answer. It is an answer that is so sad and truly a disgrace for our nation. Yes, the answer is monetary greed and careless management of our most precious asset, the American people.

I recently heard a United States Senator state a fact that we are all aware of, or should be. He stated that China would like to destroy our way of life. Well, why then are we accepting the fact that most of our prescription medicine is manufactured in China? And if not most, then much of our medicine is made on Chinese soil.

President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 15, 2021.

The question pops up once again: What is wrong with this picture? Why would our government allow this to be true? The American people were outraged that COVID-19 originated in China. We know that the Chinese dictator — Xi Jinping — would like to overcome our currency being the world standard. We know that the Chinese government has expressed interest in becoming the world’s leading superpower. So the handwriting is on the wall.

As a patriotic American, I would like to know what the answers are. And, of course, the straw that breaks the camel’s back is when President Biden seeks assistance from China to influence Vladimir Putin to end Russia's invasion. That picture truly was out of focus.

Perhaps not only Congress, but the President of the United States needs to answer that question.

Eugenio M Albano is a former resident of New Hope who now lives in Harrisburg.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Guest Opinion: Let's stop helping an ambitious dictator's economy