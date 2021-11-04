Guest Opinion: Lifting up crime victims is the key to public safety

Just a few days ago, I was proud to stand with fellow women legislators to announce a package of public safety reforms designed to end cycles of crime. Why now? Many communities across the country and Pennsylvania are in the midst of a spike in violence, and those facing the brunt of the increase have also been typically left behind by the current public safety net system.

There isn’t one simple solution to the rise in violence, but we can all agree that more must be done to end cycles of crime. In Pennsylvania, we’ve certainly taken commonsense steps in the past, and now we can expand on that progress by adopting proven approaches to safety.

We’ve seen what these approaches can look like in other states. Many, like Pennsylvania, have victim support programs that connect crime victims to vital programs and financial support. These programs ease the path to recovery and help address mental, emotional, and physical trauma that results from crime. This makes it less likely they will be victimized again, and more likely for them to move from a victim to a survivor.

For those who receive it, victim support programs can be lifesaving opportunities that help enable survivors and their families to heal after suffering through horribly tragic events. For those who are unable to get help, the road to recovery can be long, and lead to depression, PTSD, job loss, and financial instability.

Unfortunately, far too many survivors in Pennsylvania face barriers to getting the help they need. The current system includes arbitrary deadlines and obstacles that make it unnecessarily difficult for victims to move on and live their lives.

We’re starting to take the first steps to change that. This session, I’m sponsoring the Victims of Violence Employment Leave Act — just one part of the larger Safer Pennsylvania Act, which aims to end cycles of crime and expand support for crime victims throughout the state.

With the support of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice — a nationwide network of crime survivors with 3,200 members in Pennsylvania alone — my colleagues and I are working to ensure that victims never have to choose between safety and financial stability.

The Victims of Violence Employment Leave Act would help our state join 26 other states that establish employment protections for all survivors so they can take leave from work if they need to ensure their own safety. This bill would allow for all survivors and their families to take limited, unpaid leave to seek medical care, grieve, or receive any other services needed after a traumatic crime. This means victims and their families no longer have to worry about losing their jobs as they recover, and employers can expect stability in their workforce.

The other provisions of the Safer Pennsylvania Act take additional steps to further protect survivors and expand access to support. Survivors would receive housing protections, allowing them to terminate leases or request lock changes within 180 days of a crime with no penalty. These protections already exist for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, so we would expand this commonsense approach to other violent crime victims as well.

We would also strengthen identity protections for sexual assault victims, protecting their right to be anonymous by fixing a law that mandates reporting of victims’ information to medical providers when evidence is being collected and tested.

Wendi Thomas

Along with these protections, we would strengthen access to the state’s compensation program, eliminating burdensome deadlines for reporting crimes to authorities and time limits for filing for compensation. After being victimized, the healing process takes time, and setting strict deadlines do nothing to improve safety, and only serve to punish victims in their most vulnerable moments.

Once victims are able to qualify for compensation, they’ll be able to cover crime-related expenses like funerals, medical care, and counseling if they don’t have the means to do so. This is a proven way for us to help communities heal, and tackle the root causes of victimization, making us safer along the way.

As an elected official, the safety of our communities and families is a top priority. The Safer Pennsylvania Act helps promote safer and healthier communities by providing a safety net for those who have suffered unimaginable trauma.

If we stand up for survivors and their families with these reforms, we can ensure a safer future and save lives along the way.

Representative Wendi Thomas, R-Bucks, is the bill sponsor of the Victims of Violence Employment Leave Act, one of six components of the Safer Pennsylvania Act.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Lifting up crime victims is the key to public safety